85 Cumberland Street.

Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets elevator media room

Only steps from the heart of Historic Downtown Charleston, this luxury condo is perfect as an executive rental or extended stay in Charleston. The fully furnished condo features beautifully appointed decor, high ceilings, exposed brick, large windows, granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, heart pine flooring, high-end stainless steel appliances, stone tiled bathroom with large walk-in shower. Located in a secure building with an elevator, this home-away-from-home includes a King-Sized Bed, Walk-in Closet, & a large bathroom. One off-street, garage parking space. All the amenities a person could need, while close to Charleston's exquisite dining, galleries, shopping & theater. Application fee $50.