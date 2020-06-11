All apartments in Charleston
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:27 PM

85 Cumberland Street

85 Cumberland Street · (843) 577-2900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

85 Cumberland Street, Charleston, SC 29401
Downtown Charleston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
media room
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
media room
Only steps from the heart of Historic Downtown Charleston, this luxury condo is perfect as an executive rental or extended stay in Charleston. The fully furnished condo features beautifully appointed decor, high ceilings, exposed brick, large windows, granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, heart pine flooring, high-end stainless steel appliances, stone tiled bathroom with large walk-in shower. Located in a secure building with an elevator, this home-away-from-home includes a King-Sized Bed, Walk-in Closet, & a large bathroom. One off-street, garage parking space. All the amenities a person could need, while close to Charleston's exquisite dining, galleries, shopping & theater. Application fee $50.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 85 Cumberland Street have any available units?
85 Cumberland Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 85 Cumberland Street have?
Some of 85 Cumberland Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Cumberland Street currently offering any rent specials?
85 Cumberland Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Cumberland Street pet-friendly?
No, 85 Cumberland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 85 Cumberland Street offer parking?
Yes, 85 Cumberland Street does offer parking.
Does 85 Cumberland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 Cumberland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Cumberland Street have a pool?
No, 85 Cumberland Street does not have a pool.
Does 85 Cumberland Street have accessible units?
No, 85 Cumberland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Cumberland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 85 Cumberland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 85 Cumberland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 Cumberland Street does not have units with air conditioning.

