Amenities

hardwood floors walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities

We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.**Utilities are included in the rental rate***Come see this great upstairs unit in Avondale of West Ashley! This unit features hardwood floors in the kitchen and carpet throughout the living and bedroom areas, walk in closets, and plenty of storage space!Sorry No Pets. Available August 5th.