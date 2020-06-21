All apartments in Charleston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

61 Logan Street - A

61 Logan St · No Longer Available
Location

61 Logan St, Charleston, SC 29401
Harleston Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Logan Street - A have any available units?
61 Logan Street - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charleston, SC.
Is 61 Logan Street - A currently offering any rent specials?
61 Logan Street - A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Logan Street - A pet-friendly?
No, 61 Logan Street - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 61 Logan Street - A offer parking?
No, 61 Logan Street - A does not offer parking.
Does 61 Logan Street - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 Logan Street - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Logan Street - A have a pool?
No, 61 Logan Street - A does not have a pool.
Does 61 Logan Street - A have accessible units?
No, 61 Logan Street - A does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Logan Street - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 Logan Street - A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Logan Street - A have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 Logan Street - A does not have units with air conditioning.
