Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

60 Fenwick Hall Aly Apt 813

60 Fenwick Hall Allee · No Longer Available
Location

60 Fenwick Hall Allee, Charleston, SC 29455

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
**APPROVED APPLICATION-LEASE PENDING** Virtual video walk-through tour now available! Minutes from Charleston, this first-floor condo is perfect for anyone looking for a two bedroom close to both downtown and the beaches. This beautiful condo features hardwood floors, granite counters in the kitchen, tiled baths, ceiling fans in bedroom, living room and screen porch. Includes all kitchen appliances (dishwasher, refrigerator, range and microwave) plus washer and dryer. Best of all, each bedroom has its own private full bathroom and walk-in closet! Twelve Oaks is an attractive, resort-style community with clubhouse, pool, fitness center, barbecue area and walking trails. Spacious garage INCLUDED in rent!! 1 dog 50lbs or under allowed.

PET POLICY:

1 dog 50lbs or under allowed

Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet

Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet

Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet

STATUS:

Vacant

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Vacant and available for showings! To schedule a showing, please click one of the available times listed below.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
