60 Fenwick Hall Aly Apt 813

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

**APPROVED APPLICATION-LEASE PENDING** Virtual video walk-through tour now available! Minutes from Charleston, this first-floor condo is perfect for anyone looking for a two bedroom close to both downtown and the beaches. This beautiful condo features hardwood floors, granite counters in the kitchen, tiled baths, ceiling fans in bedroom, living room and screen porch. Includes all kitchen appliances (dishwasher, refrigerator, range and microwave) plus washer and dryer. Best of all, each bedroom has its own private full bathroom and walk-in closet! Twelve Oaks is an attractive, resort-style community with clubhouse, pool, fitness center, barbecue area and walking trails. Spacious garage INCLUDED in rent!! 1 dog 50lbs or under allowed.



PET POLICY:



1 dog 50lbs or under allowed



Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet



Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet



Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet



STATUS:



Vacant



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Vacant and available for showings! To schedule a showing, please click one of the available times listed below.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:



We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program