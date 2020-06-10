All apartments in Charleston
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

60 Calhoun Street, Apt. C

60 Calhoun Street · (843) 577-8595
Location

60 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC 29403
Mazyck - Wraggborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 60 Calhoun Street, Apt. C · Avail. Aug 1

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
60 Calhoun Street, Apt. C Available 08/01/20 2BD/1BA DOWNTOWN Calhoun Street - Available August 1, 2020 - APPLY ONLINE/PAY THE SECURITY DEPOSIT ONLINE/ SIGN THE LEASE ONLINE!
You can reserve your new apartment from the comfort of your home!
2BD/1BA Apt DOWNTOWN- Available August 1, 2020!
Apartment was recently painted!
Great location above Yeamans Hall Drycleaner
Washer/Dryer in unit
Hardwood floors throughout
Lots of natural light
On street residential parking available
Water included in rent

Please visit our website to see all available properties: http://semgsc.com/lease/residential/

Call 843-577-8595 to schedule a showing. Rented on a first come, first serve basis after a showing with approved application, $65 application fee per applicant, and $1,775 security deposit. After you view the apartment and you are ready to move forward, please apply online through our website: www.semgsc.com

(RLNE4796026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Calhoun Street, Apt. C have any available units?
60 Calhoun Street, Apt. C has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 60 Calhoun Street, Apt. C have?
Some of 60 Calhoun Street, Apt. C's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Calhoun Street, Apt. C currently offering any rent specials?
60 Calhoun Street, Apt. C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Calhoun Street, Apt. C pet-friendly?
No, 60 Calhoun Street, Apt. C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 60 Calhoun Street, Apt. C offer parking?
Yes, 60 Calhoun Street, Apt. C does offer parking.
Does 60 Calhoun Street, Apt. C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 Calhoun Street, Apt. C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Calhoun Street, Apt. C have a pool?
No, 60 Calhoun Street, Apt. C does not have a pool.
Does 60 Calhoun Street, Apt. C have accessible units?
No, 60 Calhoun Street, Apt. C does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Calhoun Street, Apt. C have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 Calhoun Street, Apt. C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Calhoun Street, Apt. C have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Calhoun Street, Apt. C does not have units with air conditioning.
