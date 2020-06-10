Amenities

60 Calhoun Street, Apt. C Available 08/01/20 2BD/1BA DOWNTOWN Calhoun Street - Available August 1, 2020 - APPLY ONLINE/PAY THE SECURITY DEPOSIT ONLINE/ SIGN THE LEASE ONLINE!

You can reserve your new apartment from the comfort of your home!

2BD/1BA Apt DOWNTOWN- Available August 1, 2020!

Apartment was recently painted!

Great location above Yeamans Hall Drycleaner

Washer/Dryer in unit

Hardwood floors throughout

Lots of natural light

On street residential parking available

Water included in rent



Please visit our website to see all available properties: http://semgsc.com/lease/residential/



Call 843-577-8595 to schedule a showing. Rented on a first come, first serve basis after a showing with approved application, $65 application fee per applicant, and $1,775 security deposit. After you view the apartment and you are ready to move forward, please apply online through our website: www.semgsc.com



(RLNE4796026)