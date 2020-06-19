All apartments in Charleston
Charleston, SC
4311 William E Murray Boulevard
4311 William E Murray Boulevard

4311 William E. Murray Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4311 William E. Murray Boulevard, Charleston, SC 29414

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
Available July 1st. This spacious, modern home boasts an open floor plan with plenty of natural light, a spacious kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances, and roomy bedrooms with ample closet space. Dual porches upstairs and downstairs as well as a fenced-in backyard provide a great place to relax at the end of the day and enjoy the breeze; the upstairs porch has a lovely view of the Carolina Bay Park. Master bedroom comes complete with walk-in closet and ensuite bath. Right in the centrally-located neighborhood of Carolina Bay, with easy water access, three community pool, nature trails, a neighborhood fire station, and a dog park, right next to I-526. Pets negotiable with payment of one-time pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4311 William E Murray Boulevard have any available units?
4311 William E Murray Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charleston, SC.
What amenities does 4311 William E Murray Boulevard have?
Some of 4311 William E Murray Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4311 William E Murray Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4311 William E Murray Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4311 William E Murray Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4311 William E Murray Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4311 William E Murray Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4311 William E Murray Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 4311 William E Murray Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4311 William E Murray Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4311 William E Murray Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4311 William E Murray Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4311 William E Murray Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4311 William E Murray Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4311 William E Murray Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4311 William E Murray Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4311 William E Murray Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4311 William E Murray Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
