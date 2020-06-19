4311 William E Murray Boulevard

Amenities
Available July 1st. This spacious, modern home boasts an open floor plan with plenty of natural light, a spacious kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances, and roomy bedrooms with ample closet space. Dual porches upstairs and downstairs as well as a fenced-in backyard provide a great place to relax at the end of the day and enjoy the breeze; the upstairs porch has a lovely view of the Carolina Bay Park. Master bedroom comes complete with walk-in closet and ensuite bath. Right in the centrally-located neighborhood of Carolina Bay, with easy water access, three community pool, nature trails, a neighborhood fire station, and a dog park, right next to I-526. Pets negotiable with payment of one-time pet fee.