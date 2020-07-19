39 Montagu Street

Amenities

patio / balcony parking extra storage

Beautiful two-story unfurnished kitchen house surrounded by a private garden & tucked away in the desirable Harleston Village neighborhood. House features heart pine floors, high ceilings, upstairs & downstairs porches, bricked patio & many windows providing natural light. There are built-in shelves and cabinetry in the dining room, providing extra storage. Galley kitchen has plenty of cabinetry & all appliances are included. Upstairs features two bedrooms & one bathroom, with a large hall closet & access to the upstairs porch. The downstairs has a separate living room, dining room, kitchen & small powder room. Available September 1st for a one year lease.Application Fee is $50 per adult applicant. No Pets & Smoke-free environment. Residential permit parking for 2 cars.