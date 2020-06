Amenities

Available July 1st. This full-furnished condo is located on lower King Street, less than a five minutes' walk from the College of Charleston campus and a short bike ride to MUSC and the Charleston School of Law! Elegantly furnished with good natural light, beautiful granite countertops and reclaimed wood in kitchen. A full-length mirror on far wall adds a sense of depth to the apartment. Raised bedroom landing connects to elegantly tiled ensuite bath and walk-in closet with included washer & dryer. Underneath the landing is open and accessible through the closet, meaning this apartment has no lack of storage space. Short-term leases negotiable with higher rental rate; pets negotiable with owner approval and one-time pet fee.