Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

350 King St #303

350 King Street · (843) 725-0138 ext. 123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

350 King Street, Charleston, SC 29401
Downtown Charleston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 350 King St #303 · Avail. now

$1,999

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Furnished Condo Available in the Heart of Charleston! - Available July 1st. This full-furnished condo is located on lower King Street, less than a five minutes' walk from the College of Charleston campus and a short bike ride to MUSC and the Charleston School of Law! Elegantly furnished with good natural light, beautiful granite countertops and reclaimed wood in kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances. A full-length mirror on far wall adds a sense of depth to the apartment. Raised bedroom landing connects to elegantly tiled ensuite bath and walk-in closet with included washer & dryer. Underneath the landing is open and accessible through the closet, meaning this apartment has no lack of storage space. Perfect central location with enough space to entertain guests. Short-term leases negotiable with higher rental rate; pets negotiable pending owner approval and payment of one-time pet fee.

Tenants are required to view the inside of the property with a licensed agent before signing the lease. The AgentOwned Realty Company will qualify the tenant, draft the lease and manage the property. Application must be completed by everyone 18 and over before being considered. Application fee is $50 per person. Proof of income and valid ID are required. Applications are online at www.AgentOwnedRentals.com. Upon notification of an approved application, applicants will have 24 hours to pay a non-refundable Setup Fee of $200 (per unit) and the Security Deposit. AgentOwned performs income and rental history verification, credit screening, eviction screening and criminal background check.

(RLNE5795062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 King St #303 have any available units?
350 King St #303 has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 350 King St #303 have?
Some of 350 King St #303's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 King St #303 currently offering any rent specials?
350 King St #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 King St #303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 King St #303 is pet friendly.
Does 350 King St #303 offer parking?
No, 350 King St #303 does not offer parking.
Does 350 King St #303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 King St #303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 King St #303 have a pool?
No, 350 King St #303 does not have a pool.
Does 350 King St #303 have accessible units?
No, 350 King St #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 350 King St #303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 King St #303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 350 King St #303 have units with air conditioning?
No, 350 King St #303 does not have units with air conditioning.
