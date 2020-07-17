350 King St #303

Amenities

Furnished Condo Available in the Heart of Charleston! - Available July 1st. This full-furnished condo is located on lower King Street, less than a five minutes' walk from the College of Charleston campus and a short bike ride to MUSC and the Charleston School of Law! Elegantly furnished with good natural light, beautiful granite countertops and reclaimed wood in kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances. A full-length mirror on far wall adds a sense of depth to the apartment. Raised bedroom landing connects to elegantly tiled ensuite bath and walk-in closet with included washer & dryer. Underneath the landing is open and accessible through the closet, meaning this apartment has no lack of storage space. Perfect central location with enough space to entertain guests. Short-term leases negotiable with higher rental rate; pets negotiable pending owner approval and payment of one-time pet fee.



Tenants are required to view the inside of the property with a licensed agent before signing the lease. The AgentOwned Realty Company will qualify the tenant, draft the lease and manage the property. Application must be completed by everyone 18 and over before being considered. Application fee is $50 per person. Proof of income and valid ID are required. Applications are online at www.AgentOwnedRentals.com. Upon notification of an approved application, applicants will have 24 hours to pay a non-refundable Setup Fee of $200 (per unit) and the Security Deposit. AgentOwned performs income and rental history verification, credit screening, eviction screening and criminal background check.



