3 Kennedy Ct
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

3 Kennedy Ct

3 Kennedy Street · No Longer Available
Location

3 Kennedy Street, Charleston, SC 29403
Cannonborough - Elliottborough

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Great 3BR/2BA updated house located downtown! This single story house comes with off street parking and great covered porch! Also includes washer and dryer and dishwasher!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Kennedy Ct have any available units?
3 Kennedy Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charleston, SC.
What amenities does 3 Kennedy Ct have?
Some of 3 Kennedy Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Kennedy Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3 Kennedy Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Kennedy Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Kennedy Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3 Kennedy Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3 Kennedy Ct does offer parking.
Does 3 Kennedy Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Kennedy Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Kennedy Ct have a pool?
No, 3 Kennedy Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3 Kennedy Ct have accessible units?
No, 3 Kennedy Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Kennedy Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Kennedy Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Kennedy Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3 Kennedy Ct has units with air conditioning.
