Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like 3 Kennedy Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
3 Kennedy Ct
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3 Kennedy Ct
3 Kennedy Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charleston
See all
Cannonborough - Elliottborough
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3 Kennedy Street, Charleston, SC 29403
Cannonborough - Elliottborough
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Great 3BR/2BA updated house located downtown! This single story house comes with off street parking and great covered porch! Also includes washer and dryer and dishwasher!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3 Kennedy Ct have any available units?
3 Kennedy Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charleston, SC
.
What amenities does 3 Kennedy Ct have?
Some of 3 Kennedy Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3 Kennedy Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3 Kennedy Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Kennedy Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Kennedy Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3 Kennedy Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3 Kennedy Ct does offer parking.
Does 3 Kennedy Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Kennedy Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Kennedy Ct have a pool?
No, 3 Kennedy Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3 Kennedy Ct have accessible units?
No, 3 Kennedy Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Kennedy Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Kennedy Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Kennedy Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3 Kennedy Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ashford Palmetto Square
1551 Sam Rittenberg Blvd
Charleston, SC 29407
The Ashley Apartments
1871 Ashley River Rd
Charleston, SC 29407
Atlantic at Grand Oaks
1235 Ashley Gardens Ave
Charleston, SC 29414
Element Carolina Bay
1500 Parklawn Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
35 Folly
35 Folly Road Boulevard
Charleston, SC 29407
Accent Overlook
2500 Clements Ferry Road
Charleston, SC 29492
Ashford Riverview
1476 Orange Grove Rd
Charleston, SC 29407
The Heyward
3220 Hatchet Bay Drive
Charleston, SC 29414
Similar Pages
Charleston 1 Bedrooms
Charleston 2 Bedrooms
Charleston Dog Friendly Apartments
Charleston Pet Friendly Places
Charleston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
North Charleston, SC
Mount Pleasant, SC
Summerville, SC
Ladson, SC
Goose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SC
Beaufort, SC
Hilton Head Island, SC
Georgetown, SC
Laurel Bay, SC
Ridgeland, SC
Isle of Palms, SC
Port Royal, SC
Moncks Corner, SC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Daniel Island
East Side
Cannonborough Elliottborough
Silver Hill Magnolia
Downtown Charleston
Westside
Apartments Near Colleges
College of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South Carolina
Charleston Southern University
Trident Technical College