All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like 258 Rutledge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
258 Rutledge
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:00 AM

258 Rutledge

258 Rutledge Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charleston
See all
Cannonborough - Elliottborough
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

258 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston, SC 29403
Cannonborough - Elliottborough

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Great looking place! Close to MUSC with hardwood floors through out, large eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer, enclosed first floor outdoor patio and 2-3 off street parking spaces shared with first floor unit. Available August 1st, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 Rutledge have any available units?
258 Rutledge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charleston, SC.
What amenities does 258 Rutledge have?
Some of 258 Rutledge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 258 Rutledge currently offering any rent specials?
258 Rutledge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 Rutledge pet-friendly?
No, 258 Rutledge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 258 Rutledge offer parking?
Yes, 258 Rutledge offers parking.
Does 258 Rutledge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 258 Rutledge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 Rutledge have a pool?
No, 258 Rutledge does not have a pool.
Does 258 Rutledge have accessible units?
No, 258 Rutledge does not have accessible units.
Does 258 Rutledge have units with dishwashers?
No, 258 Rutledge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 258 Rutledge have units with air conditioning?
No, 258 Rutledge does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Abberly at West Ashley
3100 Ashley Town Center Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
Talison Row
480 Seven Farms Dr
Charleston, SC 29492
1000 West
1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
Caroline
99 WestEdge St
Charleston, SC 29403
Element Carolina Bay
1500 Parklawn Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
Wharf 7
515 Robert Daniel Dr
Charleston, SC 29492
Heron Reserve
3301 Glenn McConnell Pkwy
Charleston, SC 29414
Avalon at James Island
202 Promenade Vista Street
Charleston, SC 29412

Similar Pages

Charleston 1 BedroomsCharleston 2 Bedrooms
Charleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharleston Pet Friendly Places
Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SC
Goose Creek, SCHanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SC
Georgetown, SCRidgeland, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daniel IslandEast Side
Cannonborough ElliottboroughSilver Hill Magnolia
Downtown CharlestonWestside

Apartments Near Colleges

College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South CarolinaCharleston Southern University
Trident Technical College