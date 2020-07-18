258 Rutledge

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Great looking place! Close to MUSC with hardwood floors through out, large eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer, enclosed first floor outdoor patio and 2-3 off street parking spaces shared with first floor unit. Available August 1st, 2020