Great looking place! Close to MUSC with hardwood floors through out, large eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer, enclosed first floor outdoor patio and 2-3 off street parking spaces shared with first floor unit. Available August 1st, 2020
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 258 Rutledge have any available units?
258 Rutledge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charleston, SC.
What amenities does 258 Rutledge have?
Some of 258 Rutledge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 258 Rutledge currently offering any rent specials?
258 Rutledge is not currently offering any rent specials.