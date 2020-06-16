2494 Etiwan Ave Apt F6.

Amenities

*APPROVED APPLICATION-LEASE PENDING* Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath townhome in Melrose Park! Open living room that flows into the kitchen. Kitchen provides plenty of cabinet space and major appliances. Spacious bedroom located upstairs with good size closet and separate vanity. Amenities include a swimming pool, tennis courts, and on-site laundry facility. Water included! Located just minutes from all the restaurants and shopping West Ashley as to offer!



PET POLICY:



Pets negotiable



Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet



Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet



Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet



STATUS:



Occupied



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of June.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com. 600 credit score preferred



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:



We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program