All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like
2494 Etiwan Ave Apt F6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
2494 Etiwan Ave Apt F6
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:26 AM

2494 Etiwan Ave Apt F6

2494 Etiwan Avenue · (843) 737-6034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charleston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2494 Etiwan Avenue, Charleston, SC 29414

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
*APPROVED APPLICATION-LEASE PENDING* Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath townhome in Melrose Park! Open living room that flows into the kitchen. Kitchen provides plenty of cabinet space and major appliances. Spacious bedroom located upstairs with good size closet and separate vanity. Amenities include a swimming pool, tennis courts, and on-site laundry facility. Water included! Located just minutes from all the restaurants and shopping West Ashley as to offer!

PET POLICY:

Pets negotiable

Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet

Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet

Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet

STATUS:

Occupied

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of June.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com. 600 credit score preferred

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2494 Etiwan Ave Apt F6 have any available units?
2494 Etiwan Ave Apt F6 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2494 Etiwan Ave Apt F6 have?
Some of 2494 Etiwan Ave Apt F6's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2494 Etiwan Ave Apt F6 currently offering any rent specials?
2494 Etiwan Ave Apt F6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2494 Etiwan Ave Apt F6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2494 Etiwan Ave Apt F6 is pet friendly.
Does 2494 Etiwan Ave Apt F6 offer parking?
No, 2494 Etiwan Ave Apt F6 does not offer parking.
Does 2494 Etiwan Ave Apt F6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2494 Etiwan Ave Apt F6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2494 Etiwan Ave Apt F6 have a pool?
Yes, 2494 Etiwan Ave Apt F6 has a pool.
Does 2494 Etiwan Ave Apt F6 have accessible units?
No, 2494 Etiwan Ave Apt F6 does not have accessible units.
Does 2494 Etiwan Ave Apt F6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2494 Etiwan Ave Apt F6 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2494 Etiwan Ave Apt F6 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2494 Etiwan Ave Apt F6 has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Ashley River
1850 Ashley Crossing Ln
Charleston, SC 29414
Cainhoy Pointe
1030 Jack Primus Rd
Charleston, SC 29492
Oasis at West Ashley
1751 Dogwood Rd
Charleston, SC 29414
Bees Ferry Apartment Homes
2020 Proximity Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
1000 West
1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
Plantation Oaks
2225 Ashley River Rd
Charleston, SC 29414
Ashford Riverview
1476 Orange Grove Rd
Charleston, SC 29407
Aspire at James Island
1743 Central Park Road
Charleston, SC 29412

Similar Pages

Charleston 1 BedroomsCharleston 2 BedroomsCharleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharleston Pet Friendly PlacesCharleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SCHanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGeorgetown, SCLaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daniel IslandEast SideCannonborough ElliottboroughSilver Hill MagnoliaDowntown CharlestonWestside

Apartments Near Colleges

College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South CarolinaCharleston Southern UniversityTrident Technical College