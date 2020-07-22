All apartments in Charleston
220 Calhoun St Unit C

220 Calhoun St · No Longer Available
Location

220 Calhoun St, Charleston, SC 29403
Radcliffeborough

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful, historic downtown home, conveniently located on Calhoun Street between MUSC and College of Charleston. Individual units each offer, spacious living area/kitchen, one bedroom, one bath, laundry connections. Vintage high ceilings, wood floors, historic but not functional fireplace with decorative mantel.

In addition to rent, there is an additional $40 utility fee for water.
Downtown Charleston, Historic Calhoun Street. Great location to MUSC, College of Charleston and Business District.

This large historical home has been divided into 8 spacious units, two on each level, one either side of the central stairway. All units have access to the beautiful and furnished second floor porch overlooking the buzz of city activity.

Each unit come with one private parking spot in its well lighted parking area which sits behind the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Calhoun St Unit C have any available units?
220 Calhoun St Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charleston, SC.
What amenities does 220 Calhoun St Unit C have?
Some of 220 Calhoun St Unit C's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Calhoun St Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
220 Calhoun St Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Calhoun St Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 220 Calhoun St Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 220 Calhoun St Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 220 Calhoun St Unit C offers parking.
Does 220 Calhoun St Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Calhoun St Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Calhoun St Unit C have a pool?
No, 220 Calhoun St Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 220 Calhoun St Unit C have accessible units?
No, 220 Calhoun St Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Calhoun St Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Calhoun St Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Calhoun St Unit C have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Calhoun St Unit C does not have units with air conditioning.
