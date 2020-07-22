220 Calhoun St Unit C

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Beautiful, historic downtown home, conveniently located on Calhoun Street between MUSC and College of Charleston. Individual units each offer, spacious living area/kitchen, one bedroom, one bath, laundry connections. Vintage high ceilings, wood floors, historic but not functional fireplace with decorative mantel.



In addition to rent, there is an additional $40 utility fee for water.

Downtown Charleston, Historic Calhoun Street. Great location to MUSC, College of Charleston and Business District.



This large historical home has been divided into 8 spacious units, two on each level, one either side of the central stairway. All units have access to the beautiful and furnished second floor porch overlooking the buzz of city activity.



Each unit come with one private parking spot in its well lighted parking area which sits behind the home.