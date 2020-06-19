All apartments in Charleston
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:55 AM

2110 Mount Pleasant Street - B

2110 Mount Pleasant Street · (843) 860-3571
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2110 Mount Pleasant Street, Charleston, SC 29403
Silver Hill - Magnolia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

Property Amenities
accepts section 8
central heating and air
close to the bus stop and public transportation
Age Restricted, Senior Citizens, must be age 55 and older
Section 8 accepted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2110 Mount Pleasant Street - B have any available units?
2110 Mount Pleasant Street - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charleston, SC.
What amenities does 2110 Mount Pleasant Street - B have?
Some of 2110 Mount Pleasant Street - B's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 Mount Pleasant Street - B currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Mount Pleasant Street - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Mount Pleasant Street - B pet-friendly?
No, 2110 Mount Pleasant Street - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 2110 Mount Pleasant Street - B offer parking?
No, 2110 Mount Pleasant Street - B does not offer parking.
Does 2110 Mount Pleasant Street - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 Mount Pleasant Street - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Mount Pleasant Street - B have a pool?
No, 2110 Mount Pleasant Street - B does not have a pool.
Does 2110 Mount Pleasant Street - B have accessible units?
No, 2110 Mount Pleasant Street - B does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 Mount Pleasant Street - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2110 Mount Pleasant Street - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2110 Mount Pleasant Street - B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2110 Mount Pleasant Street - B has units with air conditioning.

