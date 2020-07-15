178 Sans Souci St

Amenities

Wonderful three bedroom home in Wagener Terrace. Walking distance to Hampton Park and several restaurants, coffee shops, and more. From the welcoming front porch, walk in to an inviting living room complete with a fireplace that opens to the dining room. The kitchen, full of natural light in the morning, has a lovely farmhouse sink and thick butcher block counter tops. There is a pantry with ample shelving. All appliances are GE Stainless Steel including the gas range. The Master bedroom is at the back of the house and has great natural light. The second bedroom has an ensuite bathroom. The third bedroom is a great flex space that has been used as an office/study/nursery. Some Pets under 40 lbs ok (breeds must be compliant with homeowners insurance policy guidelines). Tenants have use of the front yard and driveway. Landscaping, electric/gas and water are all included in monthly rental price.