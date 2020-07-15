All apartments in Charleston
178 Sans Souci St

178 San Souci St · (843) 367-8081
Location

178 San Souci St, Charleston, SC 29403
Wegener Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
Wonderful three bedroom home in Wagener Terrace. Walking distance to Hampton Park and several restaurants, coffee shops, and more. From the welcoming front porch, walk in to an inviting living room complete with a fireplace that opens to the dining room. The kitchen, full of natural light in the morning, has a lovely farmhouse sink and thick butcher block counter tops. There is a pantry with ample shelving. All appliances are GE Stainless Steel including the gas range. The Master bedroom is at the back of the house and has great natural light. The second bedroom has an ensuite bathroom. The third bedroom is a great flex space that has been used as an office/study/nursery. Some Pets under 40 lbs ok (breeds must be compliant with homeowners insurance policy guidelines). Tenants have use of the front yard and driveway. Landscaping, electric/gas and water are all included in monthly rental price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 178 Sans Souci St have any available units?
178 Sans Souci St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 178 Sans Souci St have?
Some of 178 Sans Souci St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 178 Sans Souci St currently offering any rent specials?
178 Sans Souci St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 178 Sans Souci St pet-friendly?
Yes, 178 Sans Souci St is pet friendly.
Does 178 Sans Souci St offer parking?
Yes, 178 Sans Souci St offers parking.
Does 178 Sans Souci St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 178 Sans Souci St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 178 Sans Souci St have a pool?
No, 178 Sans Souci St does not have a pool.
Does 178 Sans Souci St have accessible units?
No, 178 Sans Souci St does not have accessible units.
Does 178 Sans Souci St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 178 Sans Souci St has units with dishwashers.
Does 178 Sans Souci St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 178 Sans Souci St has units with air conditioning.
