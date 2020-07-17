All apartments in Charleston
1503 Aquabelle Lane
Last updated April 29 2020 at 9:23 PM

1503 Aquabelle Lane

1503 Aquabelle Lane · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1669991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1503 Aquabelle Lane, Charleston, SC 29414

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
yoga
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
yoga
This two bedroom B4 floor plan allows you to unwind in the natural oasis beside our resort-style pool, socialize around our outdoor lounge, decompress on the yoga mat. That is Bluewater Living.
These private and secluded havens are moments from all that Charleston has to offer. Bluewater at Bolton's Landing Apartment Homes is located in desirable West Ashley, just off Savannah Highway and Bees Ferry Road. With first-class amenities, twelve months of the year, have peace of mind and live this lifestyle at Bluewater.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 Aquabelle Lane have any available units?
1503 Aquabelle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charleston, SC.
What amenities does 1503 Aquabelle Lane have?
Some of 1503 Aquabelle Lane's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and yoga. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 Aquabelle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1503 Aquabelle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 Aquabelle Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1503 Aquabelle Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1503 Aquabelle Lane offer parking?
No, 1503 Aquabelle Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1503 Aquabelle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1503 Aquabelle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 Aquabelle Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1503 Aquabelle Lane has a pool.
Does 1503 Aquabelle Lane have accessible units?
No, 1503 Aquabelle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 Aquabelle Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1503 Aquabelle Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1503 Aquabelle Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1503 Aquabelle Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
