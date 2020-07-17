1503 Aquabelle Lane

Amenities

pet friendly pool yoga clubhouse

This two bedroom B4 floor plan allows you to unwind in the natural oasis beside our resort-style pool, socialize around our outdoor lounge, decompress on the yoga mat. That is Bluewater Living.

These private and secluded havens are moments from all that Charleston has to offer. Bluewater at Bolton's Landing Apartment Homes is located in desirable West Ashley, just off Savannah Highway and Bees Ferry Road. With first-class amenities, twelve months of the year, have peace of mind and live this lifestyle at Bluewater.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.