1402 Camp Road 9F

Unit 9F Available 08/05/20 2 Bedroom James Island Condo Available 8/5 - Property Id: 302247
Conveniently located in the heart of James Island, this 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit has gorgeous flooring throughout, top-of-the line appliances (included a washer/dryer!), and is located in a great complex (Pointe James), with many amenities including a pool, recently renovated gym, clubhouse and plenty of parking. Water is included in the rent, and on-site trash and recycling is provided. Pointe James is just 10 minutes from Folly Beach or downtown, and has restaurants, grocery stores, gyms, coffee shops and more all located within a mile a of your new home!
