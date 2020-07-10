All apartments in Charleston
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

1402 Camp Road 9F

1402 Camp Road · (843) 330-7737
Location

1402 Camp Road, Charleston, SC 29412

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 9F · Avail. Aug 5

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 959 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
Unit 9F Available 08/05/20 2 Bedroom James Island Condo Available 8/5 - Property Id: 302247

Conveniently located in the heart of James Island, this 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit has gorgeous flooring throughout, top-of-the line appliances (included a washer/dryer!), and is located in a great complex (Pointe James), with many amenities including a pool, recently renovated gym, clubhouse and plenty of parking. Water is included in the rent, and on-site trash and recycling is provided. Pointe James is just 10 minutes from Folly Beach or downtown, and has restaurants, grocery stores, gyms, coffee shops and more all located within a mile a of your new home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302247
Property Id 302247

(RLNE5865688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 Camp Road 9F have any available units?
1402 Camp Road 9F has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1402 Camp Road 9F have?
Some of 1402 Camp Road 9F's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 Camp Road 9F currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Camp Road 9F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Camp Road 9F pet-friendly?
Yes, 1402 Camp Road 9F is pet friendly.
Does 1402 Camp Road 9F offer parking?
Yes, 1402 Camp Road 9F offers parking.
Does 1402 Camp Road 9F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1402 Camp Road 9F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Camp Road 9F have a pool?
Yes, 1402 Camp Road 9F has a pool.
Does 1402 Camp Road 9F have accessible units?
No, 1402 Camp Road 9F does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 Camp Road 9F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1402 Camp Road 9F has units with dishwashers.
Does 1402 Camp Road 9F have units with air conditioning?
No, 1402 Camp Road 9F does not have units with air conditioning.
