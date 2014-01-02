14 1/2 Short St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Three Bedroom Townhome/ Furnished or Unfurnished - Property Id: 283159



Location is everything! Just one block from Broad Street in downtown Charleston. Enter this townhome from the street right into the spacious living room with wood burning fireplace. Small powder room just off the living room that enters into the dining room and kitchen combo. Lots of cabinet space for all your kitchen essentials. There is also a spacious laundry/storage room right of the kitchen that exits out onto you private fenced in patio. Moving upstairs you find three bedrooms and your one full jack and jill bath. This can also be configured to a nice two bedroom with an office space. Never worry about parking as 2 dedicated off street parking spaces are included. Enjoy all that downtown living has to offer with no HOA fees on charming Short Street! This home can be rented furnished or unfurnished with several different lease options. Different rental rate for furnished. Contact manager for details.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283159

Property Id 283159



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5792808)