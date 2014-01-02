14 1/2 Short St, Charleston, SC 29401 Harleston Village
Three Bedroom Townhome/ Furnished or Unfurnished - Property Id: 283159
Location is everything! Just one block from Broad Street in downtown Charleston. Enter this townhome from the street right into the spacious living room with wood burning fireplace. Small powder room just off the living room that enters into the dining room and kitchen combo. Lots of cabinet space for all your kitchen essentials. There is also a spacious laundry/storage room right of the kitchen that exits out onto you private fenced in patio. Moving upstairs you find three bedrooms and your one full jack and jill bath. This can also be configured to a nice two bedroom with an office space. Never worry about parking as 2 dedicated off street parking spaces are included. Enjoy all that downtown living has to offer with no HOA fees on charming Short Street! This home can be rented furnished or unfurnished with several different lease options. Different rental rate for furnished. Contact manager for details. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283159 Property Id 283159
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5792808)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
