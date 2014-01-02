All apartments in Charleston
14 1/2 Short St
14 1/2 Short St

14 1/2 Short St · No Longer Available
Location

14 1/2 Short St, Charleston, SC 29401
Harleston Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Three Bedroom Townhome/ Furnished or Unfurnished - Property Id: 283159

Location is everything! Just one block from Broad Street in downtown Charleston. Enter this townhome from the street right into the spacious living room with wood burning fireplace. Small powder room just off the living room that enters into the dining room and kitchen combo. Lots of cabinet space for all your kitchen essentials. There is also a spacious laundry/storage room right of the kitchen that exits out onto you private fenced in patio. Moving upstairs you find three bedrooms and your one full jack and jill bath. This can also be configured to a nice two bedroom with an office space. Never worry about parking as 2 dedicated off street parking spaces are included. Enjoy all that downtown living has to offer with no HOA fees on charming Short Street! This home can be rented furnished or unfurnished with several different lease options. Different rental rate for furnished. Contact manager for details.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 1/2 Short St have any available units?
14 1/2 Short St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charleston, SC.
What amenities does 14 1/2 Short St have?
Some of 14 1/2 Short St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 1/2 Short St currently offering any rent specials?
14 1/2 Short St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 1/2 Short St pet-friendly?
No, 14 1/2 Short St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 14 1/2 Short St offer parking?
Yes, 14 1/2 Short St does offer parking.
Does 14 1/2 Short St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 1/2 Short St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 1/2 Short St have a pool?
No, 14 1/2 Short St does not have a pool.
Does 14 1/2 Short St have accessible units?
No, 14 1/2 Short St does not have accessible units.
Does 14 1/2 Short St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 1/2 Short St has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 1/2 Short St have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 1/2 Short St does not have units with air conditioning.
