All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like 137 Gordon Street - A, Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
137 Gordon Street - A, Unit A
Last updated May 28 2020 at 1:10 AM

137 Gordon Street - A, Unit A

137 Gordon Street · (843) 442-3512
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charleston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

137 Gordon Street, Charleston, SC 29403
Wegener Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
3 Bedroom 2 Bath unit available May 1st. Excellent location in Wagener Terrace, close to the Citadel, MUSC, College of Charleston and walking distance to Hampton Park! Updated appliances HVAC system. Multiple off-street parking spots as well as on-street options. Energy efficient windows and appliances to keep utilities low
3 Bedroom 2 Bath unit available May 1st. Excellent location in Wagener Terrace, close to the Citadel, MUSC, College of Charleston and walking distance to Hampton Park! Updated appliances HVAC system. Multiple off-street parking spots as well as on-street options. Energy efficient windows and appliances to keep utilities low

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Gordon Street - A, Unit A have any available units?
137 Gordon Street - A, Unit A has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 137 Gordon Street - A, Unit A have?
Some of 137 Gordon Street - A, Unit A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Gordon Street - A, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
137 Gordon Street - A, Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Gordon Street - A, Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 137 Gordon Street - A, Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 137 Gordon Street - A, Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 137 Gordon Street - A, Unit A does offer parking.
Does 137 Gordon Street - A, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 Gordon Street - A, Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Gordon Street - A, Unit A have a pool?
No, 137 Gordon Street - A, Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 137 Gordon Street - A, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 137 Gordon Street - A, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Gordon Street - A, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 137 Gordon Street - A, Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Does 137 Gordon Street - A, Unit A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 137 Gordon Street - A, Unit A has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 137 Gordon Street - A, Unit A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bluewater at Bolton's Landing Apartment Homes
1680 Bluewater Way
Charleston, SC 29414
Aster Place
1840 Carriage Lane
Charleston, SC 29407
Caroline
99 WestEdge St
Charleston, SC 29403
Channel at Bowen Apartments
1000 Channel Marker Way
Charleston, SC 29410
The Avenues at Verdier Pointe
3530 Verdier Blvd
Charleston, SC 29414
Simmons Park
211 River Landing Dr
Charleston, SC 29492
Sawgrass Apartments
35 Crosscreek Dr
Charleston, SC 29412
Elan Midtown
441 Meeting St
Charleston, SC 29403

Similar Pages

Charleston 1 BedroomsCharleston 2 Bedrooms
Charleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharleston Pet Friendly Places
Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGeorgetown, SCLaurel Bay, SC
Ridgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daniel IslandEast Side
Cannonborough ElliottboroughSilver Hill Magnolia
Downtown CharlestonWestside

Apartments Near Colleges

College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South CarolinaCharleston Southern University
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity