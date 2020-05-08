All apartments in Charleston
Location

130 River Landing Drive, Charleston, SC 29492
Daniel Island

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
parking
pool
This third floor, one bedroom condo features wood floors in the foyer and kitchen, a separate dining area, a spacious porch overlooking the Wando River, ceiling fans, a garden tub, and a walk-in closet. Washer/dryer included in "as is" condition. Daniel's Landing Condominium Residents can enjoy the wandering paths by the river, take a stroll past quiet marshes, explore downtown Daniel Island, and enjoy a short commute to beaches or Historic Downtown Charleston. Other amenities include: Pool and Jacuzzi, Weight and Cardio Room open 24/7, Reserved Parking Spot, Jogging/Biking Trails and Nature Walks, and a 5 minute walk to Daniel Island Restaurants, stores and Volvo Car Stadium! Daniel's Landing is its own community with a clubhouse, business center and the Island's only on-site management team. Any administrative or maintenance issues are swiftly and efficiently taken care of. Come to the Water's Edge and enrich the way you live!

Apply online at www.oaktrustproperties.com/$59 application fee per adult
Small pets negotiable with $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available 6/10/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 River Landing Drive have any available units?
130 River Landing Drive has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 130 River Landing Drive have?
Some of 130 River Landing Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 River Landing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
130 River Landing Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 River Landing Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 River Landing Drive is pet friendly.
Does 130 River Landing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 130 River Landing Drive does offer parking.
Does 130 River Landing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 River Landing Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 River Landing Drive have a pool?
Yes, 130 River Landing Drive has a pool.
Does 130 River Landing Drive have accessible units?
No, 130 River Landing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 130 River Landing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 River Landing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 River Landing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 River Landing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
