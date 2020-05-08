130 River Landing Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse parking pool

This third floor, one bedroom condo features wood floors in the foyer and kitchen, a separate dining area, a spacious porch overlooking the Wando River, ceiling fans, a garden tub, and a walk-in closet. Washer/dryer included in "as is" condition. Daniel's Landing Condominium Residents can enjoy the wandering paths by the river, take a stroll past quiet marshes, explore downtown Daniel Island, and enjoy a short commute to beaches or Historic Downtown Charleston. Other amenities include: Pool and Jacuzzi, Weight and Cardio Room open 24/7, Reserved Parking Spot, Jogging/Biking Trails and Nature Walks, and a 5 minute walk to Daniel Island Restaurants, stores and Volvo Car Stadium! Daniel's Landing is its own community with a clubhouse, business center and the Island's only on-site management team. Any administrative or maintenance issues are swiftly and efficiently taken care of. Come to the Water's Edge and enrich the way you live!



Apply online at www.oaktrustproperties.com/$59 application fee per adult

Small pets negotiable with $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available 6/10/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.