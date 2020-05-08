130 River Landing Drive

Amenities
This third floor, one bedroom condo features wood floors in the foyer and kitchen, a separate dining area, a spacious porch overlooking the Wando River, ceiling fans, a garden tub, and a walk-in closet. Washer/dryer included in "as is" condition. Daniel's Landing Condominium Residents can enjoy the wandering paths by the river, take a stroll past quiet marshes, explore downtown Daniel Island, and enjoy a short commute to beaches or Historic Downtown Charleston. Other amenities include: Pool and Jacuzzi, Weight and Cardio Room open 24/7, Reserved Parking Spot, Jogging/Biking Trails and Nature Walks, and a 5 minute walk to Daniel Island Restaurants, stores and Volvo Car Stadium! Daniel's Landing is its own community with a clubhouse, business center and the Island's only on-site management team. Any administrative or maintenance issues are swiftly and efficiently taken care of. Come to the Water's Edge and enrich the way you live!
Apply online at www.oaktrustproperties.com/$59 application fee per adult
Small pets negotiable with $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available 6/10/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.