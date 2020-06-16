All apartments in Charleston
Last updated April 28 2020

125 Fishburne Street Apt A - 1

125 Fishburne Street · (843) 606-0436
Location

125 Fishburne Street, Charleston, SC 29403
Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Pricing Includes All Utilities, Central Heat and Cooling, Electrical, Water and Cable/Internet.

Unit A - The unit is contemporary and cozy featuring high ceilings, wood floors and a romantic fireplace feature. Uniquely decorated for comfort and relaxation. The kitchen is bright and lively, decorated and features a gas cooktop and oven along with Subzero refrigeration. Living room is large and very comfortable. The main bed is open and airy with ample storage area. The little secret nook offers a whimsical bed for a little visitor. In unit laundry offers much convenience.
Beautiful 1930 Triplex in the heart of Charleston. Home contains three furnished units. Located in the heart of the burgeoning Charleston city "Westside" borough between Rutledge and upper King, this unit is within a few minutes walk from MUSC, Roper Hospitals, the Citadel, "The Joe" baseball stadium and Downtown/ Uptown business /retail district. This area is very popular with young professionals and close to the upper King Streets restaurants, breweries, coffee, shops and nightlife. Walkability score is 86. Outdoor living space includes a beautiful front porch and garden area, and a common rear patio shared by units including gas grill and outdoor shower, bike or moped rack. Furnished including Linens, Dinerware, Cookware All utilities included including Internet and TV In unit washer/dryer. On Street Parking No Smoking No Pets Flexible Lease Terms - 6 month to 12 preferred. Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Hardwood floors, Heat - electric, High speed internet, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Fishburne Street Apt A - 1 have any available units?
125 Fishburne Street Apt A - 1 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 125 Fishburne Street Apt A - 1 have?
Some of 125 Fishburne Street Apt A - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Fishburne Street Apt A - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
125 Fishburne Street Apt A - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Fishburne Street Apt A - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 125 Fishburne Street Apt A - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 125 Fishburne Street Apt A - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 125 Fishburne Street Apt A - 1 does offer parking.
Does 125 Fishburne Street Apt A - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 Fishburne Street Apt A - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Fishburne Street Apt A - 1 have a pool?
No, 125 Fishburne Street Apt A - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 125 Fishburne Street Apt A - 1 have accessible units?
No, 125 Fishburne Street Apt A - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Fishburne Street Apt A - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Fishburne Street Apt A - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Fishburne Street Apt A - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 125 Fishburne Street Apt A - 1 has units with air conditioning.
