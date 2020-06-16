125 Fishburne Street Apt A - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Pricing Includes All Utilities, Central Heat and Cooling, Electrical, Water and Cable/Internet.



Unit A - The unit is contemporary and cozy featuring high ceilings, wood floors and a romantic fireplace feature. Uniquely decorated for comfort and relaxation. The kitchen is bright and lively, decorated and features a gas cooktop and oven along with Subzero refrigeration. Living room is large and very comfortable. The main bed is open and airy with ample storage area. The little secret nook offers a whimsical bed for a little visitor. In unit laundry offers much convenience.

Beautiful 1930 Triplex in the heart of Charleston. Home contains three furnished units. Located in the heart of the burgeoning Charleston city "Westside" borough between Rutledge and upper King, this unit is within a few minutes walk from MUSC, Roper Hospitals, the Citadel, "The Joe" baseball stadium and Downtown/ Uptown business /retail district. This area is very popular with young professionals and close to the upper King Streets restaurants, breweries, coffee, shops and nightlife. Walkability score is 86. Outdoor living space includes a beautiful front porch and garden area, and a common rear patio shared by units including gas grill and outdoor shower, bike or moped rack. Furnished including Linens, Dinerware, Cookware All utilities included including Internet and TV In unit washer/dryer. On Street Parking No Smoking No Pets Flexible Lease Terms - 6 month to 12 preferred. Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Hardwood floors, Heat - electric, High speed internet, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator