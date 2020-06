Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking microwave range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom apartment in the heart of downtown Charleston, available August 5, 2020. This upstairs unit has a full front porch, hardwood floors, a large living room, and spacious bedrooms. The kitchen includes a microwave, refrigerator, and stove. Washer/dryer included. Sorry, no pets. 1 full time off-street parking pass available and 2 others for weekends and after hours. Available August 5.