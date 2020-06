Amenities

parking recently renovated furnished

Completely renovated and wonderfully light and airy flat on the second floor. Huge windows all around for the best natural light and a view of Cannon Park. This apartment is beautifully furnished, very quiet and within walking distance to MUSC, The College of Charleston, King Street, the Marina, Colonial Lake and neighborhood restaurants. Leave your car in off street parking and walk everywhere!