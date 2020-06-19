All apartments in Charleston
Last updated July 17 2020 at 11:55 PM

109 Larissa Drive

109 Larissa Drive · (843) 606-5572
Location

109 Larissa Drive, Charleston, SC 29414

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 13

$1,500

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1559 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse is located in Grand Oaks in West Ashley. The home has two master bedrooms with walk-in closets and a screened porch. Community amenities include a pool and walking paths.

We are pet friendly!!

We have a video tour on our website, so you can view the home's layout from the comfort of your couch! And, we are pet friendly!!!

You can schedule a tour on our website at https://bluewpm.com/larissa-charleston.

For information about our Rental Application Criteria and Process, please visit http://bluewpm.com/residents/prospective-residents/.

We are a local company with local staff. We have online resident portals with online payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance support and technology-based while customer service focused.

The application fee is $55 per adult. Leasing funds include security deposit and $100 lease coordination fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Larissa Drive have any available units?
109 Larissa Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 109 Larissa Drive have?
Some of 109 Larissa Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Larissa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
109 Larissa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Larissa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Larissa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 109 Larissa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 109 Larissa Drive offers parking.
Does 109 Larissa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Larissa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Larissa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 109 Larissa Drive has a pool.
Does 109 Larissa Drive have accessible units?
No, 109 Larissa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Larissa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Larissa Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Larissa Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 109 Larissa Drive has units with air conditioning.
