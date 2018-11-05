All apartments in Charleston
Last updated April 20 2020 at 10:50 AM

1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr.

1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr · (201) 845-7300
Location

1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr, Charleston, SC 29414

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1129 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Great apartment available for sublet without having to sign a year lease! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout living, dining, kitchen and hallways, carpet only in the bedrooms. 1st floor apartment with lots of parking for easy access. Washer and dryer inside unit and easily accessible in laundry room. Open kitchen, comes with all appliances and pantry. Spacious screened in porch with built-in store room for tools and extra storage. Spacious walk-in closets in both guest and master bedrooms, and large master bathroom with garden tub.

This apartment has been a great place to live for my wife and I, and the only reason we are moving out is because we are buying a house. The 1000 West apartment complex hosts community events monthly with free food and alcohol, has food trucks come every Tuesday, and amenities galore including 24/7 fitness center, beautiful pool and grilling stations, and a dog park. The complex is open to renters with pets. No bread or weight restrictions. Please feel free to email, call, or text me if you are interested and you are welcome to come by and see the place!

RENT DISCOUNT NEGOTIABLE BASED ON LENGTH OF AGREEMENT!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr. have any available units?
1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr. has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr. have?
Some of 1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr. does offer parking.
Does 1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr. has a pool.
Does 1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
