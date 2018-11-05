1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

Great apartment available for sublet without having to sign a year lease! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout living, dining, kitchen and hallways, carpet only in the bedrooms. 1st floor apartment with lots of parking for easy access. Washer and dryer inside unit and easily accessible in laundry room. Open kitchen, comes with all appliances and pantry. Spacious screened in porch with built-in store room for tools and extra storage. Spacious walk-in closets in both guest and master bedrooms, and large master bathroom with garden tub.



This apartment has been a great place to live for my wife and I, and the only reason we are moving out is because we are buying a house. The 1000 West apartment complex hosts community events monthly with free food and alcohol, has food trucks come every Tuesday, and amenities galore including 24/7 fitness center, beautiful pool and grilling stations, and a dog park. The complex is open to renters with pets. No bread or weight restrictions. Please feel free to email, call, or text me if you are interested and you are welcome to come by and see the place!



RENT DISCOUNT NEGOTIABLE BASED ON LENGTH OF AGREEMENT!!