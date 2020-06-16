Rent Calculator
1 Murphy Court
1 Murphy Court
1 Murphy Court
Location
1 Murphy Court, Charleston, SC 29403
Radcliffeborough
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Wonderful location to King Street, MUSC And CofCFully furnished..great fenced backyard with 2 off street parking places. Pets negotiable. Agent must be present for showings
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1 Murphy Court have any available units?
1 Murphy Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charleston, SC
.
Is 1 Murphy Court currently offering any rent specials?
1 Murphy Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Murphy Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Murphy Court is pet friendly.
Does 1 Murphy Court offer parking?
Yes, 1 Murphy Court does offer parking.
Does 1 Murphy Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Murphy Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Murphy Court have a pool?
No, 1 Murphy Court does not have a pool.
Does 1 Murphy Court have accessible units?
No, 1 Murphy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Murphy Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Murphy Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Murphy Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Murphy Court does not have units with air conditioning.
