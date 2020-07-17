1 Cool Blow St. Apt 127

Amenities
Unit Apt 127 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Condo in Heart of Downtown - Property Id: 277110
This condo is a two-bedroom and one bath with an amazing room with open walls of glass that flows into both the kitchen and 1 bedroom.
The move-in date is the first week of August!
Newer Condos downtown.
In a very desirable part of town. Walking distance to Revelry Brewery, Lewis BBQ, Home Team BBQ, Edmunds Oast, and many more great locations. This condo is also a couple of blocks from King St shopping and restaurants. Takes about 2 minutes to drive to all the events on King St and 5 minutes to all the events on East Bay.
This is a gated condo for the tenants and their cars
The condos have a great communal roof area to grill and relax while enjoying the great views.
Bamboo floors, granite countertops, all new appliances, exposed concrete walls, brushed nickel fixtures, rooftop view of the bridge and city, etc
Free Gated Parking!
