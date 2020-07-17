All apartments in Charleston
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:08 PM

1 Cool Blow St. Apt 127

1 Cool Blow Street · (864) 993-7105
Location

1 Cool Blow Street, Charleston, SC 29403
East Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Apt 127 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 822 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Apt 127 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Condo in Heart of Downtown - Property Id: 277110

This condo is a two-bedroom and one bath with an amazing room with open walls of glass that flows into both the kitchen and 1 bedroom.
The move-in date is the first week of August!
Newer Condos downtown.
In a very desirable part of town. Walking distance to Revelry Brewery, Lewis BBQ, Home Team BBQ, Edmunds Oast, and many more great locations. This condo is also a couple of blocks from King St shopping and restaurants. Takes about 2 minutes to drive to all the events on King St and 5 minutes to all the events on East Bay.
This is a gated condo for the tenants and their cars
The condos have a great communal roof area to grill and relax while enjoying the great views.
Bamboo floors, granite countertops, all new appliances, exposed concrete walls, brushed nickel fixtures, rooftop view of the bridge and city, etc
Free Gated Parking!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277110
Property Id 277110

(RLNE5884275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Cool Blow St. Apt 127 have any available units?
1 Cool Blow St. Apt 127 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Cool Blow St. Apt 127 have?
Some of 1 Cool Blow St. Apt 127's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Cool Blow St. Apt 127 currently offering any rent specials?
1 Cool Blow St. Apt 127 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Cool Blow St. Apt 127 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Cool Blow St. Apt 127 is pet friendly.
Does 1 Cool Blow St. Apt 127 offer parking?
Yes, 1 Cool Blow St. Apt 127 offers parking.
Does 1 Cool Blow St. Apt 127 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Cool Blow St. Apt 127 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Cool Blow St. Apt 127 have a pool?
No, 1 Cool Blow St. Apt 127 does not have a pool.
Does 1 Cool Blow St. Apt 127 have accessible units?
No, 1 Cool Blow St. Apt 127 does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Cool Blow St. Apt 127 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Cool Blow St. Apt 127 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Cool Blow St. Apt 127 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Cool Blow St. Apt 127 does not have units with air conditioning.
