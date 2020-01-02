4362 Cureton Ferry Road

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two Bedroom 1.5 bathroom Mobile Home in Catawba! - This mobile home includes washer and dryer connections, a refrigerator and an electric stove. There are new kitchen cabinets and counters with a double stainless sink and a goose neck faucet and a pull down vegetable sprayer. The home is situated in a very wooded area. The flooring is carpet and vinyl.



*Renters Insurance is required!*



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, right on Oakland Avenue, left on E White Street, left on E Main Street, follow fork to right to go on Anderson Road left on State Hwy 162, left onto State Road 697.



Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Rinehart Property Management Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



**Information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. **



(RLNE4974907)