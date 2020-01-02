4362 Cureton Ferry Road

Amenities
Two Bedroom 1.5 bathroom Mobile Home in Catawba! - This mobile home includes washer and dryer connections, a refrigerator and an electric stove. There are new kitchen cabinets and counters with a double stainless sink and a goose neck faucet and a pull down vegetable sprayer. The home is situated in a very wooded area. The flooring is carpet and vinyl.
*Renters Insurance is required!*
Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, right on Oakland Avenue, left on E White Street, left on E Main Street, follow fork to right to go on Anderson Road left on State Hwy 162, left onto State Road 697.
Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.
Lease Terms: One Year.
Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.
Rinehart Property Management Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
**Information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. **
(RLNE4974907)