1025 Broad Street

Amenities
Amazing new 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in downtown Camden Historic building. Currently under construction. 14’ ceilings, heart pine floors with a spectacular front view as well as the private entrance to Broad Street. Private parking. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and private entrance. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Oct 1st 2020. $1,795/month rent. $1,795 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Westley Parks at 803-609-3455 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.