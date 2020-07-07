All apartments in Camden
1025 Broad Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 3:00 PM

1025 Broad Street

1025 Broad Street · (803) 609-3455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1025 Broad Street, Camden, SC 29020

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,795

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1911 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Amazing new 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in downtown Camden Historic building. Currently under construction. 14’ ceilings, heart pine floors with a spectacular front view as well as the private entrance to Broad Street. Private parking. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and private entrance. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Oct 1st 2020. $1,795/month rent. $1,795 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Westley Parks at 803-609-3455 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Broad Street have any available units?
1025 Broad Street has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1025 Broad Street have?
Some of 1025 Broad Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 Broad Street currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Broad Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Broad Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1025 Broad Street is pet friendly.
Does 1025 Broad Street offer parking?
Yes, 1025 Broad Street offers parking.
Does 1025 Broad Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1025 Broad Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Broad Street have a pool?
No, 1025 Broad Street does not have a pool.
Does 1025 Broad Street have accessible units?
No, 1025 Broad Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Broad Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1025 Broad Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 Broad Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1025 Broad Street has units with air conditioning.
