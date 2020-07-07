1025 Broad Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Amazing new 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in downtown Camden Historic building. Currently under construction. 14’ ceilings, heart pine floors with a spectacular front view as well as the private entrance to Broad Street. Private parking. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and private entrance. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Oct 1st 2020. $1,795/month rent. $1,795 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Westley Parks at 803-609-3455 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.