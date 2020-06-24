Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub carpet ice maker oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving volleyball court cats allowed guest suite internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community yoga

Wake up to luxury. Start your morning routine with breakfast in a sleek, modern kitchen or a hot cup of coffee on a spacious balcony. Gourmet kitchens feature granite countertops, sleek modern cabinetry, and GE stainless steel appliances. The expansive living areas include easy-to-clean plank flooring, ceiling fans, 2-inch blinds, and nine foot ceilings. The Springs has top-of-the-line amenities for optimal comfort. Relax at a true resort-style pool surrounded by lush greenscapes. It's easy to dine al fresco with the natural gas grills, enjoy a workout in the 24-hour fitness facility, or sit back and have a drink around the fire fit with friends. Luxury apartment living has arrived in Boiling Springs. Come home to your personal oasis and indulge in all that The Springs Apartments has to offer.