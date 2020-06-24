Amenities
Wake up to luxury. Start your morning routine with breakfast in a sleek, modern kitchen or a hot cup of coffee on a spacious balcony. Gourmet kitchens feature granite countertops, sleek modern cabinetry, and GE stainless steel appliances. The expansive living areas include easy-to-clean plank flooring, ceiling fans, 2-inch blinds, and nine foot ceilings. The Springs has top-of-the-line amenities for optimal comfort. Relax at a true resort-style pool surrounded by lush greenscapes. It's easy to dine al fresco with the natural gas grills, enjoy a workout in the 24-hour fitness facility, or sit back and have a drink around the fire fit with friends. Luxury apartment living has arrived in Boiling Springs. Come home to your personal oasis and indulge in all that The Springs Apartments has to offer.