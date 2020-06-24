All apartments in Boiling Springs
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:00 PM

The Springs

305 Concert Way · (336) 537-5994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

305 Concert Way, Boiling Springs, SC 29316

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 309-307 · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

Unit 309-309 · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

Unit 315-305 · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 321-101 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

Unit 315-207 · Avail. now

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

Unit 315-201 · Avail. now

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Springs.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
package receiving
volleyball court
cats allowed
guest suite
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
yoga
Wake up to luxury. Start your morning routine with breakfast in a sleek, modern kitchen or a hot cup of coffee on a spacious balcony. Gourmet kitchens feature granite countertops, sleek modern cabinetry, and GE stainless steel appliances. The expansive living areas include easy-to-clean plank flooring, ceiling fans, 2-inch blinds, and nine foot ceilings. The Springs has top-of-the-line amenities for optimal comfort. Relax at a true resort-style pool surrounded by lush greenscapes. It's easy to dine al fresco with the natural gas grills, enjoy a workout in the 24-hour fitness facility, or sit back and have a drink around the fire fit with friends. Luxury apartment living has arrived in Boiling Springs. Come home to your personal oasis and indulge in all that The Springs Apartments has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $25
restrictions: breed restrictions
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $25
restrictions: call office for restiction details
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage. Garage lot.
Storage Details: $40
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Springs have any available units?
The Springs has 12 units available starting at $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Springs have?
Some of The Springs's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Springs currently offering any rent specials?
The Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, The Springs is pet friendly.
Does The Springs offer parking?
Yes, The Springs offers parking.
Does The Springs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Springs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Springs have a pool?
Yes, The Springs has a pool.
Does The Springs have accessible units?
Yes, The Springs has accessible units.
Does The Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Springs has units with dishwashers.
Does The Springs have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Springs has units with air conditioning.
