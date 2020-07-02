All apartments in Bluffton
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 AM

Onyx Luxury Living

Open Now until 5:30pm
57 Simmonsville Road · (843) 258-5036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

57 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC 29910

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 days AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit #308 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,645

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 1102 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,740

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Onyx Luxury Living.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
playground
putting green
tennis court
yoga
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Simmons Cay Apartments where southern charm meets coastal paradise. We know you wont find anything missing in these amazing apartments in Bluffton, SC. Call the friendliest staff in town to schedule a tour today and see for yourself everything Simmons Cay has to offer! Remarkable Bluffton apartment living at an affordable price. What are you waiting for? Come live the Simmons Cay way!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.00 per applications
Deposit: $300 and up
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renters Insurance strongly encouraged
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: No Weight Restrictions; Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Bully, Belgian Malinois, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Mastiff, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Presa Canario (Canary Dog), Rottweiler, St. Bernard, Wolf-Hybrid, or any mix, variation, descendent or product of one or more of the foregoing breeds. Notwithstanding anything contained herein, this Apartment Community reserves the right to disapprove or prohibit, in its sole discretion,any pet(s).
Parking Details: Reserved Parking Available.
Storage Details: Free Storage Unit with every apartment located on your patio!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Onyx Luxury Living have any available units?
Onyx Luxury Living has 2 units available starting at $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bluffton, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bluffton Rent Report.
What amenities does Onyx Luxury Living have?
Some of Onyx Luxury Living's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and putting green. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Onyx Luxury Living currently offering any rent specials?
Onyx Luxury Living is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Onyx Luxury Living pet-friendly?
Yes, Onyx Luxury Living is pet friendly.
Does Onyx Luxury Living offer parking?
Yes, Onyx Luxury Living offers parking.
Does Onyx Luxury Living have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Onyx Luxury Living offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Onyx Luxury Living have a pool?
Yes, Onyx Luxury Living has a pool.
Does Onyx Luxury Living have accessible units?
Yes, Onyx Luxury Living has accessible units.
Does Onyx Luxury Living have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Onyx Luxury Living has units with dishwashers.
