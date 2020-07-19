2241 Blakers Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage tennis court

2241 BLAKERS BOULEVARD - MILL CREEK HOME- AVAILABLE Now! - Mill Creek home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, sun room, spacious living area, den, dining room, all appliances, large back yard, and 2-car garage. Freshly painted! New Carpet.



The home has a mix of carpet, wood floors and tile.



House is rented unfurnished. No smoking. One small (under 30 lbs), mature, house-broken dog may be accepted with $500 pet deposit. No puppies. No large or aggressive breeds. No cats.



As stated in ForeShore's application instructions, if you are renting from ForeShore and have a pet or assistance animal, you must complete an animal profile, which is administered by a third party, petscreening.com. Please visit the following link to complete your animal's profile: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/XiERPF5rHTPS



ForeShore does not permit fishtanks.



NO smoking.



No Cats Allowed



