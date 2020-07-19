All apartments in Bluffton
Find more places like 2241 Blakers Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bluffton, SC
/
2241 Blakers Blvd.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2241 Blakers Blvd.

2241 Blakers Boulevard · (843) 815-2838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bluffton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2241 Blakers Boulevard, Bluffton, SC 29909

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2241 Blakers Blvd. · Avail. now

$1,965

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
2241 BLAKERS BOULEVARD - MILL CREEK HOME- AVAILABLE Now! - Mill Creek home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, sun room, spacious living area, den, dining room, all appliances, large back yard, and 2-car garage. Freshly painted! New Carpet.

The home has a mix of carpet, wood floors and tile.

House is rented unfurnished. No smoking. One small (under 30 lbs), mature, house-broken dog may be accepted with $500 pet deposit. No puppies. No large or aggressive breeds. No cats.

As stated in ForeShore's application instructions, if you are renting from ForeShore and have a pet or assistance animal, you must complete an animal profile, which is administered by a third party, petscreening.com. Please visit the following link to complete your animal's profile: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/XiERPF5rHTPS

ForeShore does not permit fishtanks.

NO smoking.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2705335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2241 Blakers Blvd. have any available units?
2241 Blakers Blvd. has a unit available for $1,965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bluffton, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bluffton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2241 Blakers Blvd. have?
Some of 2241 Blakers Blvd.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2241 Blakers Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
2241 Blakers Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2241 Blakers Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2241 Blakers Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 2241 Blakers Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 2241 Blakers Blvd. offers parking.
Does 2241 Blakers Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2241 Blakers Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2241 Blakers Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 2241 Blakers Blvd. has a pool.
Does 2241 Blakers Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 2241 Blakers Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2241 Blakers Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2241 Blakers Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2241 Blakers Blvd.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Bluestone
4921 Bluffton Pkwy
Bluffton, SC 29910
Onyx Luxury Living
57 Simmonsville Road
Bluffton, SC 29910
Avalon Shores
20 Simmonsville Rd
Bluffton, SC 29910
Enclave at Bluffton Park
12 Wilkinson Way
Bluffton, SC 29910
Mystic Bluff
103 Inspiration Avenue
Bluffton, SC 29910
One Hampton Lake
11 Parklands Dr
Bluffton, SC 29910

Similar Pages

Bluffton 1 BedroomsBluffton 2 Bedrooms
Bluffton Apartments with PoolsBluffton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bluffton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Savannah, GAPooler, GABeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GAWilmington Island, GA
Port Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GARidgeland, SCBloomingdale, GAPort Royal, SC
Walthourville, GAHinesville, GAHardeeville, SCWhitemarsh Island, GAStatesboro, GAMidway, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Carolina-BeaufortSavannah College of Art and Design
Savannah State University
Armstrong State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity