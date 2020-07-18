Rent Calculator
Home
/
Berkeley County, SC
/
3328 French Santee Road
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3328 French Santee Road
3328 French Santee Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3328 French Santee Road, Berkeley County, SC 29453
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute renovated cottage available in July. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, appliances included. On 1.6 acres about 9 miles from McClellanville and 17 N. Over an acre is fenced. Near the Francis Marion forest.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3328 French Santee Road have any available units?
3328 French Santee Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Berkeley County, SC
.
Is 3328 French Santee Road currently offering any rent specials?
3328 French Santee Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3328 French Santee Road pet-friendly?
No, 3328 French Santee Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Berkeley County
.
Does 3328 French Santee Road offer parking?
No, 3328 French Santee Road does not offer parking.
Does 3328 French Santee Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3328 French Santee Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3328 French Santee Road have a pool?
No, 3328 French Santee Road does not have a pool.
Does 3328 French Santee Road have accessible units?
No, 3328 French Santee Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3328 French Santee Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3328 French Santee Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3328 French Santee Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3328 French Santee Road does not have units with air conditioning.
