Last updated May 28 2019 at 11:00 AM

1108 Spring Plains Road

1108 Spring Plains Road · (843) 925-9359
Location

1108 Spring Plains Road, Berkeley County, SC 29436

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $900 · Avail. now

$900

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
SINGLE FAMILY HOME
FOR RENT IN CROSS, SOUTH CAROLINA

3 bedroom 1 Bath
Single Family Brick Home on 1 acre
- newly renovated and remodeled
- all electric, no gas
- brand new central heat and air
- ceiling fan in every room, including living room and kitchen area
- a lot of kitchen cabinet space
- closets in every room including hall way, bathroom, and living room
- outside laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups
- beautiful yard, corner lot, shrubs out line front yard for privacy

Schools nearby
- Cross Elementary School
- Cross High School

**New Day Care on Short Cut Road that is now open

$900 Security Deposit
$900 per month for rent

Located less than 5 miles from
- Speirs Landing??
- Angel's Landing
- the Canal
- Blacks Camp
- Mac Daddy's Restaurant
- Sportsmans Bar

And so much more

No pets
No Section 8
No Payment arrangements on deposit

Landlord is nearby for any repairs if needed. Please contact 843-925-9359 for questions or more information

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/24941

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4923564)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

