1108 Spring Plains Road

Amenities
SINGLE FAMILY HOME
FOR RENT IN CROSS, SOUTH CAROLINA
3 bedroom 1 Bath
Single Family Brick Home on 1 acre
- newly renovated and remodeled
- all electric, no gas
- brand new central heat and air
- ceiling fan in every room, including living room and kitchen area
- a lot of kitchen cabinet space
- closets in every room including hall way, bathroom, and living room
- outside laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups
- beautiful yard, corner lot, shrubs out line front yard for privacy
Schools nearby
- Cross Elementary School
- Cross High School
**New Day Care on Short Cut Road that is now open
$900 Security Deposit
$900 per month for rent
Located less than 5 miles from
- Speirs Landing??
- Angel's Landing
- the Canal
- Blacks Camp
- Mac Daddy's Restaurant
- Sportsmans Bar
And so much more
No pets
No Section 8
No Payment arrangements on deposit
Landlord is nearby for any repairs if needed. Please contact 843-925-9359 for questions or more information
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/24941
(RLNE4923564)