1108 Spring Plains Road

SINGLE FAMILY HOME

FOR RENT IN CROSS, SOUTH CAROLINA



3 bedroom 1 Bath

Single Family Brick Home on 1 acre

- newly renovated and remodeled

- all electric, no gas

- brand new central heat and air

- ceiling fan in every room, including living room and kitchen area

- a lot of kitchen cabinet space

- closets in every room including hall way, bathroom, and living room

- outside laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups

- beautiful yard, corner lot, shrubs out line front yard for privacy



Schools nearby

- Cross Elementary School

- Cross High School



**New Day Care on Short Cut Road that is now open



$900 Security Deposit

$900 per month for rent



Located less than 5 miles from

- Speirs Landing??

- Angel's Landing

- the Canal

- Blacks Camp

- Mac Daddy's Restaurant

- Sportsmans Bar



And so much more



No pets

No Section 8

No Payment arrangements on deposit



Landlord is nearby for any repairs if needed. Please contact 843-925-9359 for questions or more information



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/24941



(RLNE4923564)