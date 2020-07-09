All apartments in Berea
Home
/
Berea, SC
/
6526 White Horse Road
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:28 PM

6526 White Horse Road

6526 White Horse Road · (973) 479-1267
Location

6526 White Horse Road, Berea, SC 29617

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16D · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Welcome to this fully remodeled 3-bedroom apartment that is ready for a new renter, either Section 8 or private pay! This apartment, located just off of White Horse Road, is convenient to many businesses and shopping areas and is just minutes to downtown Greenville. When you walk in, you'll immediately notice the many updates - new flooring, new paint, new hardware, etc. all throughout the home. The kitchen has all the appliances you need - refrigerator, range/oven, and even a dishwasher! Hookups for a washing machine and dryer are available as well. On the back patio, you have a great, private space to relax and enjoy the upcoming warmer weather. Emerald Commons as a community offers several amenities, including lawn-cutting, maintenance workers, and weekly security. Text or call Stan McCune 864-735-7580 to set up your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

