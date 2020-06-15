All apartments in Berea
4 Shore Dr

4 Shore Drive · (864) 274-9465
Location

4 Shore Drive, Berea, SC 29611

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $945 · Avail. now

$945

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

2/2 Duplex In a quiet, wooded community - Property Id: 208250

Please do not apply through Turbotenant. Our application is free. If you're being asked to pay, you're using the wrong application.

Apply Here: https://pdf.ac/2ZJcyU

Saluda Forest is a beautiful tree-filled community of duplex homes near Saluda Lake.
Clean, quiet, safe. No partying.
2/1 for $845. (1300 sq ft)
2/2 for $945. (1400 sq ft)
$500 security deposit.
You must earn at Least $2800/mo to qualify.
Small dogs/cats ok for $25/mo.
864-274-9465
Property Id 208250

(RLNE5813382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Shore Dr have any available units?
4 Shore Dr has a unit available for $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Shore Dr have?
Some of 4 Shore Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Shore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4 Shore Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Shore Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Shore Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4 Shore Dr offer parking?
No, 4 Shore Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4 Shore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Shore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Shore Dr have a pool?
No, 4 Shore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4 Shore Dr have accessible units?
No, 4 Shore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Shore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Shore Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Shore Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4 Shore Dr has units with air conditioning.
