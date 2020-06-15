4 Shore Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2/2 Duplex In a quiet, wooded community - Property Id: 208250



Please do not apply through Turbotenant. Our application is free. If you're being asked to pay, you're using the wrong application.



Apply Here: https://pdf.ac/2ZJcyU



Saluda Forest is a beautiful tree-filled community of duplex homes near Saluda Lake.

Clean, quiet, safe. No partying.

2/1 for $845. (1300 sq ft)

2/2 for $945. (1400 sq ft)

$500 security deposit.

You must earn at Least $2800/mo to qualify.

Small dogs/cats ok for $25/mo.

864-274-9465

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208250

