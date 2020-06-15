4 Shore Dr

Amenities
2/2 Duplex In a quiet, wooded community - Property Id: 208250
Please do not apply through Turbotenant. Our application is free. If you're being asked to pay, you're using the wrong application.
Apply Here: https://pdf.ac/2ZJcyU
Saluda Forest is a beautiful tree-filled community of duplex homes near Saluda Lake.
Clean, quiet, safe. No partying.
2/1 for $845. (1300 sq ft)
2/2 for $945. (1400 sq ft)
$500 security deposit.
You must earn at Least $2800/mo to qualify.
Small dogs/cats ok for $25/mo.
864-274-9465
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208250
Property Id 208250
(RLNE5813382)