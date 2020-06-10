100 Burdine Road

Amenities
1st Month Free!!!
2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex off Whitehorse Rd near Berea High school
Westcliffe Complex consist of 32 units and is located close to Grocery stores including Ingles and Super Market El Sol. Nearby Restaurants Include Silver Bay Seafood.
The unit has been completely upgraded:
*All hard surface flooring
* Freshly painted
* Spacious Bedrooms
* Washer/Dryer Connections
*New refrigerator and stove
* Units located in cul-de-sac
Tenant is responsible for the following utilities:
*Duke Power
Nearby Schools: (as zoned schools can change; tenant responsible or verifying schools)
* Westcliffe Elememtary
* Berea Middle School
*Berea High School
Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.