Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:45 PM

100 Burdine Road

100 Burdine Road · (864) 481-0026
Location

100 Burdine Road, Berea, SC 29617

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 30 · Avail. now

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1st Month Free!!!

2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex off Whitehorse Rd near Berea High school

Westcliffe Complex consist of 32 units and is located close to Grocery stores including Ingles and Super Market El Sol. Nearby Restaurants Include Silver Bay Seafood.

The unit has been completely upgraded:
*All hard surface flooring
* Freshly painted
* Spacious Bedrooms
* Washer/Dryer Connections
*New refrigerator and stove
* Units located in cul-de-sac

Tenant is responsible for the following utilities:
*Duke Power

Nearby Schools: (as zoned schools can change; tenant responsible or verifying schools)
* Westcliffe Elememtary
* Berea Middle School
*Berea High School

Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Burdine Road have any available units?
100 Burdine Road has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 Burdine Road have?
Some of 100 Burdine Road's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Burdine Road currently offering any rent specials?
100 Burdine Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Burdine Road pet-friendly?
No, 100 Burdine Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berea.
Does 100 Burdine Road offer parking?
No, 100 Burdine Road does not offer parking.
Does 100 Burdine Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Burdine Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Burdine Road have a pool?
No, 100 Burdine Road does not have a pool.
Does 100 Burdine Road have accessible units?
No, 100 Burdine Road does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Burdine Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Burdine Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Burdine Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Burdine Road does not have units with air conditioning.
