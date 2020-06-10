100 Burdine Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

1st Month Free!!!



2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex off Whitehorse Rd near Berea High school



Westcliffe Complex consist of 32 units and is located close to Grocery stores including Ingles and Super Market El Sol. Nearby Restaurants Include Silver Bay Seafood.



The unit has been completely upgraded:

*All hard surface flooring

* Freshly painted

* Spacious Bedrooms

* Washer/Dryer Connections

*New refrigerator and stove

* Units located in cul-de-sac



Tenant is responsible for the following utilities:

*Duke Power



Nearby Schools: (as zoned schools can change; tenant responsible or verifying schools)

* Westcliffe Elememtary

* Berea Middle School

*Berea High School



Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.