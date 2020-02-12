All apartments in Beaufort
2607 Depot Road

Location

2607 Depot Road, Beaufort, SC 29902
West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1545 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
You will fall in love with this charming and beautifully maintained house minutes away from Downtown Beaufort and Port Royal. This house boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, open floor plan, expansive living room and kitchen, large laundry room (laundry equipment included), large pantry fitted with a wine cooler, outdoor storage shed, and double porches. One of the best features? The back porch is screened which makes it perfect for all of your entertaining and lounging desires. Landscaping services are also provided by the homeowner. You do not want to miss this!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2607 Depot Road have any available units?
2607 Depot Road has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2607 Depot Road currently offering any rent specials?
2607 Depot Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2607 Depot Road pet-friendly?
No, 2607 Depot Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaufort.
Does 2607 Depot Road offer parking?
No, 2607 Depot Road does not offer parking.
Does 2607 Depot Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2607 Depot Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2607 Depot Road have a pool?
No, 2607 Depot Road does not have a pool.
Does 2607 Depot Road have accessible units?
No, 2607 Depot Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2607 Depot Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2607 Depot Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2607 Depot Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2607 Depot Road does not have units with air conditioning.
