2607 Depot Road

on-site laundry patio / balcony fireplace

You will fall in love with this charming and beautifully maintained house minutes away from Downtown Beaufort and Port Royal. This house boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, open floor plan, expansive living room and kitchen, large laundry room (laundry equipment included), large pantry fitted with a wine cooler, outdoor storage shed, and double porches. One of the best features? The back porch is screened which makes it perfect for all of your entertaining and lounging desires. Landscaping services are also provided by the homeowner. You do not want to miss this!