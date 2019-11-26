All apartments in Beaufort
Find more places like 2102 North Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beaufort, SC
/
2102 North Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:18 AM

2102 North Street

2102 North Street · (843) 384-9576
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Beaufort
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2102 North Street, Beaufort, SC 29902
Dixon Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1972 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
1 MONTH MINIMUM STAY or stay longer! Luxury Southern Living Home, Downtown Beaufort, SC! **AVAILABLE: AUGUST 2020 - DECEMBER 2020 & APRIL 2021 - DECEMBER 2021** Monthly booking fee to include: electric/water/cable/internet/lawn care/trash pick up. This home is furnished and decorated as if right out of Southern Living Magazine w/stunning wood floors throughout. Small dog allowed per owners approval. Sorry NO CATS allowed. 2 bedrooms each with queen size bed, 2 luxurious bathrooms, Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Carolina Room and 3rd bedroom that has been turned into a cozy sitting room with huge flat screen TV. Includes Washer/Dryer. Back deck & patio w/grill. Close to downtown Beaufort's' waterfront park, shops, restaurants! Just bring your clothes and groceries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 North Street have any available units?
2102 North Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2102 North Street have?
Some of 2102 North Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 North Street currently offering any rent specials?
2102 North Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 North Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2102 North Street is pet friendly.
Does 2102 North Street offer parking?
No, 2102 North Street does not offer parking.
Does 2102 North Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2102 North Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 North Street have a pool?
No, 2102 North Street does not have a pool.
Does 2102 North Street have accessible units?
No, 2102 North Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 North Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2102 North Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2102 North Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2102 North Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2102 North Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harbor One
22 Colony Gardens Rd
Beaufort, SC 29907
Waterleaf at Battery Creek
10 Shell Creek Dr
Beaufort, SC 29902
Abberly Pointe
100 Ashton Pointe Blvd
Beaufort, SC 29906
Legends North of Broad
100 Pinckney Marsh Ln
Beaufort, SC 29906

Similar Pages

Beaufort 2 BedroomsBeaufort 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Beaufort Apartments with Washer-DryerBeaufort Dog Friendly Apartments
Beaufort Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCSavannah, GANorth Charleston, SCSummerville, SCPooler, GALadson, SCGoose Creek, SCBluffton, SC
Hanahan, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GAWilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GA
Whitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SCHardeeville, SCBloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GASkidaway Island, GAPort Royal, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South Carolina
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity