2102 North Street

1 MONTH MINIMUM STAY or stay longer! Luxury Southern Living Home, Downtown Beaufort, SC! **AVAILABLE: AUGUST 2020 - DECEMBER 2020 & APRIL 2021 - DECEMBER 2021** Monthly booking fee to include: electric/water/cable/internet/lawn care/trash pick up. This home is furnished and decorated as if right out of Southern Living Magazine w/stunning wood floors throughout. Small dog allowed per owners approval. Sorry NO CATS allowed. 2 bedrooms each with queen size bed, 2 luxurious bathrooms, Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Carolina Room and 3rd bedroom that has been turned into a cozy sitting room with huge flat screen TV. Includes Washer/Dryer. Back deck & patio w/grill. Close to downtown Beaufort's' waterfront park, shops, restaurants! Just bring your clothes and groceries.