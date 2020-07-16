3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy Lowcountry living at it finest in this large 4 bedroom, 3 bath, home located in the desirable Oyster Bluff! Built in 2018 and measuring 2889 sqft this home features a large rocking chair front porch, an open floor plan w/ spacious family room, wood floors and a beautiful kitchen that includes: granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and an abundance of cabinet space. Additional features include: bedroom on main floor with attached full bath, blinds on all windows, washer and dryer, fenced backyard with patio and privacy fence, attached two-car garage, a huge bonus room, and the owners suite which includes a large walk-in closet, double vanities, soaking tub and a walk-in shower. Plus...solar panels to help lower your energy costs!