Beaufort County, SC
3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard
Last updated May 29 2020 at 7:04 PM

3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard

3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard · (843) 252-8393
Location

3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard, Beaufort County, SC 29907

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2889 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy Lowcountry living at it finest in this large 4 bedroom, 3 bath, home located in the desirable Oyster Bluff! Built in 2018 and measuring 2889 sqft this home features a large rocking chair front porch, an open floor plan w/ spacious family room, wood floors and a beautiful kitchen that includes: granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and an abundance of cabinet space. Additional features include: bedroom on main floor with attached full bath, blinds on all windows, washer and dryer, fenced backyard with patio and privacy fence, attached two-car garage, a huge bonus room, and the owners suite which includes a large walk-in closet, double vanities, soaking tub and a walk-in shower. Plus...solar panels to help lower your energy costs!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard have any available units?
3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard have?
Some of 3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaufort County.
Does 3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
