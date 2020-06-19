Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

2 Hidden Lakes Circle Available 08/06/20 3 Bedroom on Corner Lot in "Hidden Lakes" Available August - Adorable, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on spacious corner lot across from the pool and playground in Hidden Lakes and walking distance to Red Cedar Elementary School. Home features spacious kitchen with updated appliances, granite countertops, pendant lighting, wood laminate flooring, close to downtown Bluffton, a must see!



2 Car Garage



Landscaping in the tenant's responsibility and must be maintained weekly to conform with the neighborhood covenants. Landscaping service can be arranged and added to the lease for $145/month.



No pets preferred. One small, mature and house-trained dog under 25 lbs may be accepted with a $400 refundable pet deposit. No puppies. No large or aggressive breeds. No cats.



As stated in ForeShore's application instructions, if you are renting from ForeShore and have a pet or assistance animal, you must complete an animal profile, which is administered by a third party, petscreening.com. Please visit the following link to complete your animal's profile: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/XiERPF5rHTPS



No smoking.



ForeShore does not permit fish tanks.



*This property is occupied and requires 24 hours notice for all scheduled showings*



No Cats Allowed



