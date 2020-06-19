All apartments in Beaufort County
Find more places like 2 Hidden Lakes Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beaufort County, SC
/
2 Hidden Lakes Circle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

2 Hidden Lakes Circle

2 Hidden Lakes Circle · (843) 815-2838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2 Hidden Lakes Circle, Beaufort County, SC 29910

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Hidden Lakes Circle · Avail. Aug 6

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1406 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
2 Hidden Lakes Circle Available 08/06/20 3 Bedroom on Corner Lot in "Hidden Lakes" Available August - Adorable, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on spacious corner lot across from the pool and playground in Hidden Lakes and walking distance to Red Cedar Elementary School. Home features spacious kitchen with updated appliances, granite countertops, pendant lighting, wood laminate flooring, close to downtown Bluffton, a must see!

2 Car Garage

Landscaping in the tenant's responsibility and must be maintained weekly to conform with the neighborhood covenants. Landscaping service can be arranged and added to the lease for $145/month.

No pets preferred. One small, mature and house-trained dog under 25 lbs may be accepted with a $400 refundable pet deposit. No puppies. No large or aggressive breeds. No cats.

As stated in ForeShore's application instructions, if you are renting from ForeShore and have a pet or assistance animal, you must complete an animal profile, which is administered by a third party, petscreening.com. Please visit the following link to complete your animal's profile: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/XiERPF5rHTPS

No smoking.

ForeShore does not permit fish tanks.

*This property is occupied and requires 24 hours notice for all scheduled showings*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5578665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Hidden Lakes Circle have any available units?
2 Hidden Lakes Circle has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 Hidden Lakes Circle have?
Some of 2 Hidden Lakes Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Hidden Lakes Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2 Hidden Lakes Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Hidden Lakes Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2 Hidden Lakes Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaufort County.
Does 2 Hidden Lakes Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2 Hidden Lakes Circle offers parking.
Does 2 Hidden Lakes Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Hidden Lakes Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Hidden Lakes Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2 Hidden Lakes Circle has a pool.
Does 2 Hidden Lakes Circle have accessible units?
No, 2 Hidden Lakes Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Hidden Lakes Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Hidden Lakes Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Hidden Lakes Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Hidden Lakes Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2 Hidden Lakes Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mystic Bluff
103 Inspiration Avenue
Bluffton, SC 29910
Waterwalk at Shelter Cove
47 Shelter Cove Lane
Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
The Bluestone
4921 Bluffton Pkwy
Bluffton, SC 29910
Avalon Shores
20 Simmonsville Rd
Bluffton, SC 29910
Waterleaf at Battery Creek
10 Shell Creek Dr
Beaufort, SC 29902
Onyx Luxury Living
57 Simmonsville Road
Bluffton, SC 29910
One Hampton Lake
11 Parklands Dr
Bluffton, SC 29910
Magnolia Park
314 Laurel Bay Rd
Laurel Bay, SC 29906

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCSavannah, GANorth Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCPooler, GALadson, SCGoose Creek, SCBluffton, SCHanahan, SC
Beaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GAWilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAPort Royal, SC
Ridgeland, SCHardeeville, SCWhitemarsh Island, GABloomingdale, GAMidway, GAMoncks Corner, SCHinesville, GAWalthourville, GAStatesboro, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South Carolina
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity