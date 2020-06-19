All apartments in Beaufort County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

153 Island West Dr

153 Island West Drive · (843) 422-1558
Location

153 Island West Drive, Beaufort County, SC 29910

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $2400 · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2119 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
4 Bed, 3 Bath, One Story home available in Island West. Key features include a large open concept w/2 living areas, formal dining room, eat in kitchen, office or 4th bedroom, fireplace, tray ceilings, large master bath w/double vanity/soaking tub/walk in shower, and a gorgeous lot w/porch that looks over the golf course. Downtown Bluffton, Hilton Head, Savannah, and Beaufort are all minutes away. Amenities include pool, clubhouse, and fitness facility. Deposit equal to first months rent. (CAN PROVIDE VIRTUAL TOUR UPON REQUEST)

(RLNE5697285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Island West Dr have any available units?
153 Island West Dr has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 153 Island West Dr have?
Some of 153 Island West Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Island West Dr currently offering any rent specials?
153 Island West Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Island West Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 153 Island West Dr is pet friendly.
Does 153 Island West Dr offer parking?
Yes, 153 Island West Dr offers parking.
Does 153 Island West Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 153 Island West Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Island West Dr have a pool?
Yes, 153 Island West Dr has a pool.
Does 153 Island West Dr have accessible units?
No, 153 Island West Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Island West Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 153 Island West Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 153 Island West Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 153 Island West Dr has units with air conditioning.
