153 Island West Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

4 Bed, 3 Bath, One Story home available in Island West. Key features include a large open concept w/2 living areas, formal dining room, eat in kitchen, office or 4th bedroom, fireplace, tray ceilings, large master bath w/double vanity/soaking tub/walk in shower, and a gorgeous lot w/porch that looks over the golf course. Downtown Bluffton, Hilton Head, Savannah, and Beaufort are all minutes away. Amenities include pool, clubhouse, and fitness facility. Deposit equal to first months rent. (CAN PROVIDE VIRTUAL TOUR UPON REQUEST)



(RLNE5697285)