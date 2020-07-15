All apartments in Bamberg County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:07 PM

2030 Cannon Bridge Rd A

2030 Cannon Bridge Road · (727) 291-8088
Location

2030 Cannon Bridge Road, Bamberg County, SC 29003

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$474

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
$474 PER MONTH!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! RENT TO OWN!! - Property Id: 309571

2030 Cannon Bridge Rd. Bamberg, SC 29003
790 sq feet. 3 bed 1 bath (Carport)

Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of homeownership.
No Banks, No Credit.
Low Down Payment of $2,000
$474.00 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance. (Less than local rents.)
Sale Price $45,000.00
This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!
In order to qualify, you must have verifiable income greater than 4 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.
The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.
Property is sold in AS-IS condition to serious buyers who inspect the property thoroughly.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/309571
Property Id 309571

(RLNE5892944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

