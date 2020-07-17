All apartments in Anderson
Find more places like 1809 A Edgewood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anderson, SC
/
1809 A Edgewood Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

1809 A Edgewood Ave

1809 Edgewood Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anderson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1809 Edgewood Ave, Anderson, SC 29625

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bath apartment - 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom apartment, lawn care included, no pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5885348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 A Edgewood Ave have any available units?
1809 A Edgewood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anderson, SC.
Is 1809 A Edgewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1809 A Edgewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 A Edgewood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1809 A Edgewood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anderson.
Does 1809 A Edgewood Ave offer parking?
No, 1809 A Edgewood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1809 A Edgewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 A Edgewood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 A Edgewood Ave have a pool?
No, 1809 A Edgewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1809 A Edgewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1809 A Edgewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 A Edgewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1809 A Edgewood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1809 A Edgewood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1809 A Edgewood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadow Creek
100 Shadow Creek Ln
Anderson, SC 29621
Walden Oaks
103 Allison Cir
Anderson, SC 29625
Ashton Park
50 Braeburn Dr
Anderson, SC 29621

Similar Pages

Anderson Dog Friendly Apartments
Anderson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAthens, GASpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SC
Greenwood, SCEasley, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCParker, SC
Wade Hampton, SCFive Forks, SCTravelers Rest, SCWelcome, SCSlater-Marietta, SCDunean, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
University of GeorgiaAthens Technical College
Furman