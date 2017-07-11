All apartments in Anderson
Find more places like 102 Cochran Block.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anderson, SC
/
102 Cochran Block
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

102 Cochran Block

102 Cochran Block · (919) 609-9453
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Anderson
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

102 Cochran Block, Anderson, SC 29625

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 Cochran Block · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1 Bed 1 Bath unit - Completely renovated triplex located in historic downtown area of Anderson, SC. Located within minutes of Main Street and Wren Park, this apartment is one bedroom, one bath with 650 sq ft of living space. Fully renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and brand new countertops and cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout. Master bedroom with a brand new, fully renovated bathroom with new shower, vanity, toilet, and additional storage. Washer/Dryer hookups available--choose to use your own or rental W/D are available. Brand new Security system installed. Off-street parking is available.

Lease terms: Your application will be denied if you do not meet the below standards for qualification.
No Pets.
No Smoking.
Non-refundable application fee of $39.99.
Must have at minimum a credit score of 600.
No prior evictions.
Must have positive references from all previous landlords.
Proof of income 3 times the monthly rent.
Maximum of 2 people per bedroom.
All adults over 18 years of age must fill out an application.

(RLNE5788837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Cochran Block have any available units?
102 Cochran Block has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 Cochran Block have?
Some of 102 Cochran Block's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Cochran Block currently offering any rent specials?
102 Cochran Block isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Cochran Block pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Cochran Block is pet friendly.
Does 102 Cochran Block offer parking?
Yes, 102 Cochran Block does offer parking.
Does 102 Cochran Block have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Cochran Block does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Cochran Block have a pool?
No, 102 Cochran Block does not have a pool.
Does 102 Cochran Block have accessible units?
No, 102 Cochran Block does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Cochran Block have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Cochran Block does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Cochran Block have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Cochran Block does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 102 Cochran Block?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashton Park
50 Braeburn Dr
Anderson, SC 29621
Walden Oaks
103 Allison Cir
Anderson, SC 29625

Similar Pages

Anderson 3 Bedrooms
Anderson Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAthens, GASpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCGreenwood, SC
Easley, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCTravelers Rest, SC
Dunean, SCFive Forks, SCClemson, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCWelcome, SCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Clemson UniversitySpartanburg Community College
Wofford CollegeUniversity of Georgia
Athens Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity