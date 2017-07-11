102 Cochran Block

Amenities

1 Bed 1 Bath unit - Completely renovated triplex located in historic downtown area of Anderson, SC. Located within minutes of Main Street and Wren Park, this apartment is one bedroom, one bath with 650 sq ft of living space. Fully renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and brand new countertops and cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout. Master bedroom with a brand new, fully renovated bathroom with new shower, vanity, toilet, and additional storage. Washer/Dryer hookups available--choose to use your own or rental W/D are available. Brand new Security system installed. Off-street parking is available.



Lease terms: Your application will be denied if you do not meet the below standards for qualification.

No Pets.

No Smoking.

Non-refundable application fee of $39.99.

Must have at minimum a credit score of 600.

No prior evictions.

Must have positive references from all previous landlords.

Proof of income 3 times the monthly rent.

Maximum of 2 people per bedroom.

All adults over 18 years of age must fill out an application.



