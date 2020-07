Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park 24hr gym playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill parking on-site laundry car wash area e-payments hot tub online portal

Welcome home to Woodwinds Apartments, located in the Westwood area of Aiken, South Carolina. Our pet-friendly two and three-bedroom apartment homes provide comfort and convenience in a tranquil setting. Woodwinds is also less than 15 minutes from downtown Aiken and the University of South Carolina Aiken.Woodwinds’ renovated apartment homes include interior amenities such as wood-style flooring, kitchen pantries, washer and dryer connections, wood-burning fireplaces and private patios and balconies, just to name a few. Our community features quality amenities including a refreshing swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, bark park with agility course, outdoor kitchen and playground.