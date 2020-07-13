Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven Property Amenities gym pool pet friendly tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar e-payments green community internet access playground

Looking for value, space, convenience and comfort in the heart of Aiken, SC? You have found it with Verandas on the Green! Come home to a charming community surrounded by natural beauty. Enjoy some of the largest apartment homes in the city, in addition to a full menu of resident perks! Take a dip in the refreshing swimming pool, or soak up the South Carolina sunshine on the spacious poolside lounging deck. For the athlete in you, play a game of tennis or work up a sweat in the resident-exclusive fitness facility. Need a pick me up? Treat yourself at our daily coffee/tea bar and have a quick chat with the friendly office staff. This is the life!