Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:08 AM

Verandas on the Green

101 Fairway Rdg · (903) 484-1917
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Fairway Rdg, Aiken, SC 29803

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1A-1

$718

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2A-1

$747

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

2B-1

$778

2 Bed · 2 Bath

3 Bedrooms

3A-1

$911

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1235 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Verandas on the Green.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
e-payments
green community
internet access
playground
Looking for value, space, convenience and comfort in the heart of Aiken, SC? You have found it with Verandas on the Green! Come home to a charming community surrounded by natural beauty. Enjoy some of the largest apartment homes in the city, in addition to a full menu of resident perks! Take a dip in the refreshing swimming pool, or soak up the South Carolina sunshine on the spacious poolside lounging deck. For the athlete in you, play a game of tennis or work up a sweat in the resident-exclusive fitness facility. Need a pick me up? Treat yourself at our daily coffee/tea bar and have a quick chat with the friendly office staff. This is the life!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Verandas on the Green have any available units?
Verandas on the Green offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $718, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $747, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $911. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Aiken, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aiken Rent Report.
What amenities does Verandas on the Green have?
Some of Verandas on the Green's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Verandas on the Green currently offering any rent specials?
Verandas on the Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Verandas on the Green pet-friendly?
Yes, Verandas on the Green is pet friendly.
Does Verandas on the Green offer parking?
Yes, Verandas on the Green offers parking.
Does Verandas on the Green have units with washers and dryers?
No, Verandas on the Green does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Verandas on the Green have a pool?
Yes, Verandas on the Green has a pool.
Does Verandas on the Green have accessible units?
Yes, Verandas on the Green has accessible units.
Does Verandas on the Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Verandas on the Green has units with dishwashers.
