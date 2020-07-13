Amenities
Looking for value, space, convenience and comfort in the heart of Aiken, SC? You have found it with Verandas on the Green! Come home to a charming community surrounded by natural beauty. Enjoy some of the largest apartment homes in the city, in addition to a full menu of resident perks! Take a dip in the refreshing swimming pool, or soak up the South Carolina sunshine on the spacious poolside lounging deck. For the athlete in you, play a game of tennis or work up a sweat in the resident-exclusive fitness facility. Need a pick me up? Treat yourself at our daily coffee/tea bar and have a quick chat with the friendly office staff. This is the life!