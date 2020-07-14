All apartments in Aiken
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:21 AM

Gatewood

303 Pebble Ln · (803) 672-4984
Location

303 Pebble Ln, Aiken, SC 29801

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104AM · Avail. now

$903

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 301AP · Avail. now

$903

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 305AP · Avail. now

$903

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 975 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gatewood.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
playground
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
extra storage
Property Amenities
pool
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
playground
Surround yourself in the serenity Gatewood Apartment Homes offers! Picture yourself strolling through beautiful breathtaking mature maple, pine, dogwood and crepe myrtle trees while your senses are stimulated by the aroma of jasmine and honeysuckle through the air. Birds are serenading you as you watch squirrels frolicking through the trees. As you enter your home, unwind on your grill friendly patio or take comfort in kicking back on your recliner where you can take comfort in the peace and quiet of not having anyone live above or below you. All homes are newly redesigned with brand new white raised panel cabinets and beige marble countertops, new white energy efficient appliances, elegant track lighting with gooseneck faucet features in the kitchen. Our newest feature of wood plank flooring is favored by our residents. Quiet yet convenient to all major businesses, shopping and dining places makes Gatewood Apartment Homes a great place to live!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gatewood have any available units?
Gatewood has 13 units available starting at $903 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Aiken, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aiken Rent Report.
What amenities does Gatewood have?
Some of Gatewood's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gatewood currently offering any rent specials?
Gatewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gatewood pet-friendly?
No, Gatewood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aiken.
Does Gatewood offer parking?
No, Gatewood does not offer parking.
Does Gatewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Gatewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Gatewood have a pool?
Yes, Gatewood has a pool.
Does Gatewood have accessible units?
No, Gatewood does not have accessible units.
Does Gatewood have units with dishwashers?
No, Gatewood does not have units with dishwashers.
