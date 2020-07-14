Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup extra storage Property Amenities pool on-site laundry bbq/grill playground

Surround yourself in the serenity Gatewood Apartment Homes offers! Picture yourself strolling through beautiful breathtaking mature maple, pine, dogwood and crepe myrtle trees while your senses are stimulated by the aroma of jasmine and honeysuckle through the air. Birds are serenading you as you watch squirrels frolicking through the trees. As you enter your home, unwind on your grill friendly patio or take comfort in kicking back on your recliner where you can take comfort in the peace and quiet of not having anyone live above or below you. All homes are newly redesigned with brand new white raised panel cabinets and beige marble countertops, new white energy efficient appliances, elegant track lighting with gooseneck faucet features in the kitchen. Our newest feature of wood plank flooring is favored by our residents. Quiet yet convenient to all major businesses, shopping and dining places makes Gatewood Apartment Homes a great place to live!