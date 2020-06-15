All apartments in Aiken
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:27 PM

727 Banks Terrace

727 Banks Ter SE · (803) 645-1568
Location

727 Banks Ter SE, Aiken, SC 29801

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Comfortably furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath home features beautifully updated, well appointed eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Hardwood floors throughout, king size bed in master suite and queen in 2nd bedroom. Large screened porch in back looks over fenced backyard. Single car garage. Can be rented long-term or short-term. Rent includes utilities (gas/elec with $150 cap, water/garbage, live TV/streaming/internet, lawn maintenance). Conveniently located mid-town near shopping, restaurants and park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 Banks Terrace have any available units?
727 Banks Terrace has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aiken, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aiken Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 Banks Terrace have?
Some of 727 Banks Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 Banks Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
727 Banks Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 Banks Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 727 Banks Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aiken.
Does 727 Banks Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 727 Banks Terrace does offer parking.
Does 727 Banks Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 Banks Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 Banks Terrace have a pool?
No, 727 Banks Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 727 Banks Terrace have accessible units?
No, 727 Banks Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 727 Banks Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 Banks Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
