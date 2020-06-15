727 Banks Terrace

Amenities
Comfortably furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath home features beautifully updated, well appointed eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Hardwood floors throughout, king size bed in master suite and queen in 2nd bedroom. Large screened porch in back looks over fenced backyard. Single car garage. Can be rented long-term or short-term. Rent includes utilities (gas/elec with $150 cap, water/garbage, live TV/streaming/internet, lawn maintenance). Conveniently located mid-town near shopping, restaurants and park.