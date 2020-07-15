3823 Vaucluse Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill hot tub

Charming, comfortable, newly remodeled furnished rental features large open eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, double oven and stainless appliances. Brazilian cherry floors throughout with vaulted ceilings and timber frame style exposed beams. Two separate comfortable seating areas -- one with 60" flat screen TV -- one with wood burning stove. Bedrooms feature queen beds. Two of the bedrooms have full size updated bathroom. Large deck in back features hot tub, grill, table and chairs. Great home for entertaining or just relaxing. Can be rented long-term or short-term. Pet considered with deposit. Rent includes all utilities with cap.