Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:27 PM

3823 Vaucluse Road

3823 Vaucluse Road · (803) 645-1568
Location

3823 Vaucluse Road, Aiken County, SC 29801

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
hot tub
Charming, comfortable, newly remodeled furnished rental features large open eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, double oven and stainless appliances. Brazilian cherry floors throughout with vaulted ceilings and timber frame style exposed beams. Two separate comfortable seating areas -- one with 60" flat screen TV -- one with wood burning stove. Bedrooms feature queen beds. Two of the bedrooms have full size updated bathroom. Large deck in back features hot tub, grill, table and chairs. Great home for entertaining or just relaxing. Can be rented long-term or short-term. Pet considered with deposit. Rent includes all utilities with cap.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3823 Vaucluse Road have any available units?
3823 Vaucluse Road has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3823 Vaucluse Road have?
Some of 3823 Vaucluse Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3823 Vaucluse Road currently offering any rent specials?
3823 Vaucluse Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3823 Vaucluse Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3823 Vaucluse Road is pet friendly.
Does 3823 Vaucluse Road offer parking?
No, 3823 Vaucluse Road does not offer parking.
Does 3823 Vaucluse Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3823 Vaucluse Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3823 Vaucluse Road have a pool?
No, 3823 Vaucluse Road does not have a pool.
Does 3823 Vaucluse Road have accessible units?
No, 3823 Vaucluse Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3823 Vaucluse Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3823 Vaucluse Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3823 Vaucluse Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3823 Vaucluse Road does not have units with air conditioning.
